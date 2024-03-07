Altus Group Nominates Thomas Warsop to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), announced today the nomination of Thomas Warsop (President and CEO of ACI Worldwide Inc.) to stand for election to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) at its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 1, 2024.



“Tom Warsop is a seasoned technology executive with a proven track record of driving strategic change and growth in companies and sectors undergoing transformation,” said Raymond Mikulich, Chair of Altus Group’s Board of Directors. “The addition of Tom to our Board, together with new nominees Will Brennan and Jim Hannon, as well as Mike Gordon, will significantly expand our skillsets in technology and data analytics innovation, and technology sector finance and investment acumen. These director additions further align our Board’s expertise with the next phase of the Company’s value creation strategy.”

Thomas Warsop recently transitioned from Chair to the President and CEO role at ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW), where he is leading the transformation for one of the world’s largest payment solution providers. He is an accomplished technology sector executive with over 30 years of experience, living and working around the world. Throughout his career he has led portfolio companies for several leading private equity firms, including One Call Care Management, York Risk Services Group, and The Warranty Group. Prior to that, he was Group President at Fiserv, Inc., a provider of technology solutions to the financial industry and Vice President of Global Financial Services at Electronic Data Systems Corporation, a provider of information technology and business processing outsourcing services. With a deep operational and financial background, he brings extensive experience in technology, data analytics innovation, and business leadership with a track record of driving strategic growth and transformation. Mr. Warsop received his BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 3,000 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus Group (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group

(416) 641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com