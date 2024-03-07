IGM Biosciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and provided an update on recent developments.



“We made significant progress during 2023 in the clinical development of our two lead product candidates in therapeutic areas that we believe have the greatest potential to produce significant near-term value,” said Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer of IGM Biosciences. “Enrollment in our randomized clinical trial of aplitabart plus FOLFIRI and bevacizumab in second-line metastatic colorectal cancer continues to be encouraging, and we expect to expeditiously complete our target enrollment of 110 patients. If the control arm of this randomized study demonstrates the expected median progression free survival of approximately six months, we will be able to begin evaluating the benefit of aplitabart in enhancing progression free survival by the end of this year."

Mr. Schwarzer continued, “We also initiated two Phase 1b clinical trials of imvotamab in severe systemic lupus erythematosus and in severe rheumatoid arthritis. We are encouraged by the initial level of investigator and patient interest that we have seen in these clinical trials, and we are optimistic that we will be able to generate meaningful initial clinical data by the end of 2024.”

Pipeline Updates

Aplitabart (DR5 agonist)

Clinical development of aplitabart advances. Enrollment ongoing in randomized colorectal cancer clinical trial. The Company continues to enroll patients in a randomized clinical trial of aplitabart, a death receptor 5 agonist, plus FOLFIRI and bevacizumab in second-line metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition to clinical trial sites in the United States, this study includes multiple clinical trial sites in Asia and Europe. This randomized trial is designed to assess the additional benefit of 3 mg/kg of aplitabart when administered in combination with the current standard of care treatment arm of FOLFIRI and bevacizumab, with a primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS). Evaluating 10 mg/kg dose in single arm colorectal cancer clinical trial. The Company also continues to evaluate a dose of 10 mg/kg of aplitabart in combination with FOLFIRI and bevacizumab in the treatment of later line colorectal cancer patients in its single arm combination clinical trial. The Company expects to complete enrollment of patients in this 10 mg/kg single arm combination dose cohort in the first half of 2024.





Imvotamab (CD20 x CD3)

Clinical development of imvotamab in autoimmune diseases advances. The Company currently has two Phase 1b clinical trials underway for imvotamab, an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific T cell engaging antibody: one in severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and one in severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). These clinical trials are being expanded to include multiple U.S. and international clinical trial sites. The Company also received clearance in late 2023 from the FDA of its IND application for the use of imvotamab in treating idiopathic inflammatory myopathies (myositis), and the Company is currently making preparations to initiate this clinical trial.



IGM-2644 (CD38 x CD3)

Clinical development of IGM-2644 in autoimmune diseases to be initiated. The Company is currently making plans to begin clinical development of IGM-2644, a CD38 x CD3 T cell engager antibody, in the treatment of autoimmune diseases.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Cash and Investments: Cash and investments as of December 31, 2023 were $337.7 million, compared to $427.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

Collaboration Revenue: For the fourth quarter and year ended 2023, collaboration revenues were $0.7 million and $2.1 million, respectively, compared to $0.4 million and $1.1 million for the fourth quarter and year ended 2022, respectively.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: For the fourth quarter and year ended 2023, R&D expenses were $54.2 million and $215.5 million, respectively, compared to $45.0 million and $179.3 million for the fourth quarter and year ended 2022, respectively.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: For the fourth quarter and year ended 2023, G&A expenses were $11.6 million and $50.1 million, respectively, compared to $11.6 million and $49.7 million for the fourth quarter and year ended 2022, respectively.

Net Loss: For the fourth quarter of 2023, net loss was $60.7 million, or a loss of $1.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $52.6 million, or a loss of $1.19 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended 2023, net loss was $246.4 million, or a loss of $4.71 per share, compared to a net loss of $221.1 million, or a loss of $5.32 per share, for the year ended 2022.



2024 Financial Guidance

The Company expects full year 2024 GAAP operating expenses of $210 million to $220 million, including estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $40 million, and full year collaboration revenue of approximately $3 million related to the Sanofi agreement. The Company expects to end 2024 with a balance of approximately $180 million in cash and investments, and for the balance to enable it to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second quarter of 2026.

IGM Biosciences, Inc. Selected Statement of Operations Data (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Collaboration revenue $ 651 $ 372 $ 2,130 $ 1,069 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 54,190 45,018 215,519 179,289 General and administrative (1) 11,580 11,618 50,072 49,736 Total operating expenses 65,770 56,636 265,591 229,025 Loss from operations (65,119 ) (56,264 ) (263,461 ) (227,956 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 4,666 3,746 17,743 7,035 Other expense — (58 ) (20 ) (181 ) Total other income (expense) 4,666 3,688 17,723 6,854 Loss before income tax expense (60,453 ) (52,576 ) (245,738 ) (221,102 ) Income tax expense (242 ) — (678 ) — Net Loss $ (60,695 ) $ (52,576 ) $ (246,416 ) $ (221,102 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.01 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (4.71 ) $ (5.32 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 59,829,077 44,241,491 52,311,958 41,543,954 (!)Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows: Research and development $ 5,421 $ 6,582 $ 27,499 $ 25,620 General and administrative 3,816 4,527 19,048 19,090 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 9,237 $ 11,109 $ 46,547 $ 44,710



