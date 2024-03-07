HCI Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

| Source: HCI Group, Inc. HCI Group, Inc.

Fourth Quarter Diluted EPS of $3.40
Fourth Quarter Gross Loss Ratio of 30.4%
Fourth Quarter Pre-Tax Income of $54.2 million

TAMPA, Fla., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported pre-tax income of $54.2 million and net income of $40.9 million, or $3.40 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $2.7 million, or $0.18 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $38.8 million, or $3.22 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $1.6 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Management Commentary
“Several major achievements were accomplished since the end of the third quarter, including completing four assumptions from Citizens, growing premiums-in-force by approximately 30%, further reducing the gross loss ratio to 30%, and commencing operations of a new insurance carrier,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “We also redeemed all outstanding preferred shares from Centerbridge and completed a secondary common stock offering for proceeds of $85 million.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Commentary
Consolidated gross premiums earned in the fourth quarter increased to $215.2 million from $183.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross premiums earned in the fourth quarter of 2023 include $23 million of premium from the assumption of policies from Citizens.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the fourth quarter decreased to $66.6 million from $77.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Premiums ceded represented 30.9% of gross premiums earned in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with 42.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net investment income in the fourth quarter was $10.3 million compared with $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was attributable to higher yields on fixed maturity securities, cash, and cash equivalents as well as a higher cash balance.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter decreased to $65.4 million from $72.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The gross loss ratio in the fourth quarter declined to 30.4% from 39.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease is primarily due to the continued improvement in claims experience in Florida including lower claims and litigation frequency.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the fourth quarter decreased to $22.7 million from $24.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and declined to 10.6% of gross premiums earned from 13.1%, reflecting lower commissions and lower policy acquisition expense related to policies assumed from Citizens.

Full Year 2023 Results
For the year ended December 31, 2023, the company reported net income of $89.3 million, or $7.62 diluted earnings per share, compared with a net loss of $54.6 million, or $6.24 loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the twelve-month period was $86.8 million, or $7.41 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net loss of $47.5 million, or $5.48 loss per share, in the same period of 2022. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross premiums earned for the twelve months of 2023 increased to $765.5 million from $724.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2022. Gross premiums earned for the twelve months of 2023 include $23 million of premium from the assumption of policies from Citizens.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the twelve months of 2023 increased to $269.6 million from $261.1 million in the twelve months of 2022. Premiums ceded represented 35.2% and 36.0% of gross premiums earned in the twelve months of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Net investment income for the twelve months of 2023 increased to $46.2 million from $32.4 million in the twelve months of 2022. Results for the twelve months of 2023 included a $8.9 million gain from the sale of two real estate investment properties and results for the twelve months of 2022 included a $13.4 million gain from the sale of real estate investment property. Excluding real estate gains, net investment income for the twelve months of 2023 increased to $37.3 million from $19.0 million for the twelve months of 2022. The increase was attributable to higher yields on fixed maturity securities, cash, and cash equivalents as well as a higher cash balance.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the twelve months of 2023 decreased to $254.6 million from $371.5 million in the twelve months of 2022. The twelve months of 2022 included $64.6 million of loss expense related to Hurricane Ian. After adjusting for this, the gross loss ratio for the twelve months of 2023 improved to 33% compared to an adjusted gross loss ratio of 42% for the twelve months of 2022 reflecting the continued improvement in claims experience in Florida including lower claims and litigation frequency.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the twelve months of 2023 decreased to $90.8 million from $105.0 million in the twelve months of 2022 and declined to 11.9% of gross premiums earned from 14.5%, reflecting lower commissions, the transition of business from United Property & Casualty Insurance Company and lower policy acquisition expenses related to the policies assumed from Citizens.

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

 HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  FY 2023   Q4 2023  Q3 2023  Q2 2023  Q1 2023  FY 2022 
      (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)    
Insurance Operations                   
Gross Written Premiums:                   
Homeowners Choice $535,070   $182,038  $127,334  $140,544  $85,153  $377,860 
TypTap Insurance Company  363,552    138,482   70,931   39,438   114,701   348,159 
Total Gross Written Premiums  898,622    320,520   198,265   179,982   199,854   726,019 
                    
Gross Premiums Earned:                   
Homeowners Choice  417,202    125,796   102,075   96,875   92,456   426,501 
TypTap Insurance Company  348,310    89,394   86,233   85,071   87,612   298,215 
Total Gross Premiums Earned  765,512    215,190   188,308   181,946   180,068   724,716 
                    
Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio  33.3%   30.4%  35.4%  34.0%  33.6%  51.3%
                    
Per Share Metrics                   
GAAP Diluted EPS $7.62   $3.40  $1.34  $1.28  $1.54  $(6.24)
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $7.41   $3.22  $1.41  $1.22  $1.50  $(5.48)
                    
Dividends per share $1.60   $0.40  $0.40  $0.40  $0.40  $1.60 
                    
Book value per share at the end of period $33.36   $33.36  $23.27  $21.92  $20.97  $18.91 
                    
Shares outstanding at the end of period  9,738,183    9,738,183   8,590,824   8,594,764   8,596,673   8,598,682 


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets        
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
 
  December 31, 2023  December 31, 2022 
       
Assets      
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $387,687 and $494,197, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $383,238  $483,901 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $44,011 and $36,272, respectively)  45,537   34,583 
Limited partnership investments  23,583   25,702 
Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity     18 
Real estate investments  67,893   71,388 
Total investments  520,251   615,592 
       
Cash and cash equivalents  536,478   234,863 
Restricted cash  3,287   2,900 
Receivable from maturities of fixed-maturity securities  91,085    
Accrued interest and dividends receivable  3,507   1,952 
Income taxes receivable     2,807 
Deferred income taxes, net  512    
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $3,152 and $5,362, respectively)  38,037   34,998 
Assumed premium receivable  19,954    
Prepaid reinsurance premiums  86,232   66,627 
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:      
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)  19,690   71,594 
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $118 and $454, respectively)  330,604   616,765 
Deferred policy acquisition costs  42,910   45,522 
Property and equipment, net  29,251   17,910 
Right-of-use-assets - operating leases  1,407   777 
Intangible assets, net  7,659   10,578 
Funds withheld for assumed business  30,087   48,772 
Other assets  50,365   31,671 
       
Total assets $1,811,316  $1,803,328 
       
Liabilities and Equity      
Losses and loss adjustment expenses $585,073  $863,765 
Unearned premiums  501,157   368,047 
Advance premiums  15,895   18,587 
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses  3,145   8,606 
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable  8,921   17,646 
Assumed premiums payable  850    
Accrued expenses  19,722   14,534 
Income tax payable  7,702    
Deferred income taxes, net     1,704 
Reinsurance recovered in advance on unpaid losses     19,863 
Long-term debt  208,495   211,687 
Lease liabilities - operating leases  1,408   721 
Other liabilities  35,623   23,361 
       
Total liabilities  1,387,991   1,548,521 
       
Commitments and contingencies      
Redeemable noncontrolling interest  96,160   93,553 
       
Equity:      
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 9,738,183 and 8,598,682
shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively)		      
Additional paid-in capital  89,568    
Retained income  238,438   172,482 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes  (3,163)  (9,886)
Total stockholders' equity  324,843   162,596 
Noncontrolling interests  2,322   (1,342)
Total equity  327,165   161,254 
       
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $1,811,316  $1,803,328 


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended  Years Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
Revenue            
             
Gross premiums earned $215,190  $182,954  $765,512  $724,716 
Premiums ceded  (66,576)  (77,036)  (269,627)  (261,144)
             
Net premiums earned  148,614   105,918   495,885   463,572 
             
Net investment income  10,341   7,365   46,234   32,447 
Net realized investment (losses) gains  (410)  17   (1,996)  (1,187)
Net unrealized investment gains (losses)  2,830   1,004   3,215   (7,153)
Policy fee income  1,053   1,099   4,704   4,279 
Gain from remeasurement of contingent liabilities     3,117      3,117 
Other  242   1,423   2,628   4,488 
             
Total revenue  162,670   119,943   550,670   499,563 
             
Expenses            
             
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  65,398   72,135   254,579   371,463 
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses  22,716   24,028   90,822   104,977 
General and administrative personnel expenses  12,230   11,328   53,868   56,511 
Interest expense  2,822   2,839   11,117   7,768 
Impairment loss     2,284      2,284 
Other operating expenses  5,344   4,586   22,634   24,978 
             
Total expenses  108,510   117,200   433,020   567,981 
             
Income (loss) before income taxes  54,160   2,743   117,650   (68,418)
             
Income tax expense (benefit)  13,247   92   28,393   (13,815)
             
Net income (loss) $40,913  $2,651  $89,257  $(54,603)
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest  (2,360)  (2,305)  (9,370)  (9,106)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests  (457)  1,180   (853)  5,198 
             
Net income (loss) after noncontrolling interests $38,096  $1,526  $79,034  $(58,511)
             
Basic earnings (loss) per share $4.31  $0.18  $9.13  $(6.24)
             
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $3.40  $0.18  $7.62  $(6.24)
             
Dividends per share $0.40  $0.40  $1.60  $1.60 


  
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)		 
  
A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

 
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
GAAP December 31, 2023  December 31, 2023 
  Income  Shares (a)  Per Share  Income  Shares (a)  Per Share 
  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount 
Net income $40,913        $89,257       
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest  (2,360)        (9,370)      
Less: TypTap Group's net (income) attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities  (457)        (853)      
Net income attributable to HCI  38,096         79,034       
Less: Income attributable to participating securities  (1,166)        (2,625)      
Basic Earnings Per Share:                  
Income allocated to common stockholders  36,930   8,567  $4.31   76,409   8,367  $9.13 
                   
Effect of Dilutive Securities:                  
Stock options     155         83    
Convertible senior notes  1,938   2,538      7,732   2,538    
Warrants     192         56    
                   
Diluted Earnings Per Share:                  
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $38,868   11,452  $3.40  $84,141   11,044  $7.62 
                   
(a) Shares in thousands. 
  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

                 
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023
GAAP Net income     $40,913     $89,257 
Net unrealized investment gains $(2,830)    $(3,215)   
Less: Tax effect at 25.041% $709     $805    
Net adjustment to Net income    $(2,121)    $(2,410)
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income    $38,792     $86,847 


  
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)		 
  
A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.

 
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
Non-GAAP December 31, 2023  December 31, 2023 
  Income  Shares (a)  Per Share  Income  Shares (a)  Per Share 
  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $38,792        $86,847       
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest  (2,360)       $(9,370)      
Less: TypTap Group's net income attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities  (433)        (841)      
Net income attributable to HCI  35,999         76,636       
Less: Income attributable to participating securities  (1,101)        (2,545)      
                   
Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:                  
Income allocated to common stockholders  34,898   8,567  $4.07   74,091   8,367  $8.86 
                   
Effect of Dilutive Securities:                  
Stock options     155         83    
Convertible senior notes  1,938   2,538      7,732   2,538    
Warrants     192         56    
                   
Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:                  
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $36,836  $11,452  $3.22  $81,823  $11,044  $7.41 
                   
(a) Shares in thousands. 
  

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023
GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share    $3.40     $7.62 
Net unrealized investment gains $(0.25)    $(0.29)   
Less: Tax effect at 25.041% $0.07     $0.08    
Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS    $(0.18)    $(0.21)
Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS    $3.22     $7.41 