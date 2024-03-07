Clarus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Adventure Segment Generates Highest Quarterly Revenue of the Year



Proceeds from Precision Sport Sale Used to Repay All Debt and Significantly Increased Cash Position

Positioning Company for Growth and Profitability in 2024 and Beyond as a Pure-Play Outdoor Business

SALT LAKE CITY, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Summary vs. Same Year‐Ago Quarter (adjusted to reflect the reclassification of the Precision Sport segment as discontinued operations)

Sales of $76.5 million compared to $73.8 million.

Gross margin was 28.9% compared to 37.2%.

Loss from continuing operations of $7.2 million, or $(0.19) per diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $83.3 million, or $(2.25) per diluted share. Loss from continuing operations in Q4 2022 included a non-cash impairment charge of $92.3 million in the Adventure segment.

Adjusted loss from continuing operations of $2.8 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to adjusted income from continuing operations of $4.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(3.5) million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of (4.5)% compared to $3.6 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.9%.

Precision Sport segment reported as discontinued operations due to sale announcement in December 2023.

The sale of Precision Sport closed on February 29, 2024.



2023 Financial Summary vs. 2022 (adjusted to reflect the reclassification of the Precision Sport segment as discontinued operations)

Sales of $286.0 million compared to $315.3 million.

Gross margin was 34.1% compared to 34.9%; adjusted gross margin was 34.1% compared to 35.0%.

Loss from continuing operations of $15.8 million, or $(0.42) per diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $92.8 million, or $(2.49) per diluted share. Loss from continuing operations in 2022 included the $92.3 million non-cash impairment expense in the Adventure segment.

Adjusted loss from continuing operations of $1.5 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to adjusted income from continuing operations of $9.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.4% compared to $17.6 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.6%.

Management Commentary

“Despite very challenging macroeconomic headwinds throughout 2023 that adversely impacted consumer demand, we have taken important steps to realign our brands and inventory levels to position Clarus for long-term profitable growth as a pure-play, ESG-friendly outdoor business,” said Warren Kanders, Clarus’ Executive Chairman. “After completing the sale of our Precision Sport segment, we are debt-free with over $40 million of cash on the balance sheet. We have a streamlined company focused on two operating segments poised for growth, each with strong leaders with highly capable teams focused on increasing profitability and unlocking new opportunities.”

Mr. Kanders added, “The monetization of our Precision Sport segment for $175 million was a highly successful outcome for Clarus. Clarus invested approximately $132 million in the Precision Sports segment since 2017. During our ownership period, the segment returned over $94 million of cash to Clarus and with the recently completed sale, it has generated nearly $270 million of returns. The operating income from Precision Sport also helped use a substantial portion of our net operating losses. With the proceeds from this sale, we retired in full all of Clarus’ outstanding debt and emerged with a debt-free balance sheet and flexibility to pursue our long-term growth initiatives at the Outdoor and Adventure segments.”

Mr. Kanders concluded, “We are pleased with the progress we have made at our Adventure segment, which had its best quarter of the year with 43% sales growth. With respect to Outdoor, I am excited about our potential to build long-term value. We are still in the early innings of our business turnaround. We are actively simplifying the organizational structure, our product categories and channel strategy. We have taken a careful view of inventory levels to better align with expected market demand. In 2024 we expect total company net sales in the range of $270 million to $280 million and adjusted EBITDA of $16 million to $18 million.”

Sale of Precision Sport / Discontinued Operations

On December 29, 2023, the Company announced the sale of its Precision Sport segment for $175 million. As the disposition was completed on February 29, 2024, we expect to recognize a gain on the disposition during the three months ending March 31, 2024. The activities of the Precision Sport segment have been segregated and reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Sales in the fourth quarter were $76.5 million compared to $73.8 million in the same year‐ago quarter. This was driven by strength at the Adventure segment due to success with OEM customers. This was partly offset by softness in the European region at Outdoor.

Sales in the Adventure segment increased 43% to $26.4 million, or $26.6 million on a constant currency basis, compared to $18.5 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting increasing sales in the Australian market and the benefit of the TRED Outdoors acquisition announced during the fourth quarter of 2023. Sales in the Outdoor segment were $50.1 million, or $50.0 million on a constant currency basis, compared to $55.3 million in the year ago quarter. The decline primarily reflects continuing challenging market conditions, particularly in Europe.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter was 28.9% compared to 37.2% in the year‐ago quarter. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to $4.2 million of inventory reserve increases at the Outdoor segment. Adjusted gross margin in the fourth quarter was 29.0% compared to 37.2% in the year-ago quarter related to the inventory step-up as a result of the TRED Outdoors acquisition.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter were $30.7 million compared to $29.9 million in the same year‐ago quarter. The increase was attributable to the Outdoor segment with higher legal and marketing expenses compared to the prior year.

The loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $7.2 million, or $(0.19) per diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $83.3 million, or $(2.25) per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. Loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter included $1.5 million of one-off charges relating to restructuring and transaction costs. The loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 included a non-cash impairment charge of $92.3 million at the Adventure segment.

Adjusted loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.8 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to adjusted income from continuing operations of $4.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations excludes restructuring charges and transaction costs, as well as non-cash items such as amortization, stock-based compensation, inventory fair value of purchase accounting and impairment charges.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $(3.5) million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of (4.5)%, compared to $3.6 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.9%, in the same year‐ ago quarter. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by continuing challenging market conditions at Outdoor, an increase in inventory reserves at Outdoor and higher legal and marketing expenses.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $14.5 million compared to $32.4 million in the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $1.2 million compared to $2.0 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $13.3 million compared to $30.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Liquidity at December 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.3 million compared to $12.0 million.

Total debt of $119.8 million compared to $139.0 million.

On February 29, 2024, approximately $135.0 million of long-term debt, interest and fees were repaid and the credit agreement was subsequently terminated.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Sales in 2023 decreased 9.3% to $286.0 million compared to $315.3 million in 2022. The decrease in sales was primarily driven by continued softness in Outdoor wholesale markets in both North America and Europe as well as lower demand at Rhino-Rack USA compared to the prior year.

From a segment perspective, Outdoor sales were down 8% to $204.1 million and Adventure sales were down 12% to $82.0 million, compared to 2022.

Gross margin in 2023 was 34.1% compared to 34.9% in 2022 primarily due to promotional pricing and increased inventory reserves at the Outdoor segment, as well as unfavorable foreign currency exchange movement. These decreases were partially offset by favorable variances, primarily related to easing freight costs, at both the Outdoor and Adventure segments. Adjusted gross margin in 2023 was 34.1% compared to 35.0% in 2022 due to the impact of the TRED Outdoors acquisition in 2023 and Maxtrax in 2022.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in 2023 were $116.4 million compared to $120.8 million in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to reduced stock compensation, as well as expense reduction initiatives to offset challenging market conditions, lower intangible amortization expense, and lower sales commissions due to decreased revenue.

Loss from continuing operations in 2023 was $15.8 million, or $(0.42) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $92.8 million, or $(2.49) per diluted share, in the prior year. Loss from continuing operations in 2022 included a $92.3 million non-cash impairment charge in the Adventure segment.

Adjusted loss from continuing operations in 2023 was $1.5 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to adjusted income from continuing operations of $9.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations excludes restructuring charges and transaction costs, as well as non-cash items such as amortization, stock-based compensation, inventory fair value of purchase accounting, contingent consideration and impairment charges.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 was $1.2 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.4%, compared to $17.6 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.6%, in 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $31.9 million compared to $14.6 million in 2022. Capital expenditures in 2023 were $5.7 million

compared to $8.2 million in the prior year. Free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $26.2 million compared to $6.4 million in the same year‐ago period. This increase is primarily due to lower inventory.

2024 Outlook

The Company expects fiscal year 2024 sales to range between $270 million to $280 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $16 million to $18 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.2% at the mid-point of revenue and adjusted EBITDA. In addition, capital expenditures are expected to range between $4 million to $5 million and free cash flow is expected to range between $18 million to $20 million for the full year 2024. Clarus has not provided net income guidance due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting certain types of expenses and gains, which affect net income but not Adjusted EBITDA and/or Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Therefore, we do not provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and/or Adjusted EBITDA Margin guidance to net income guidance.

Net Operating Loss (NOL)

The Company has net operating loss carryforwards (“NOLs”) for U.S. federal income tax purposes of $7.7 million. The Company believes its U.S. Federal NOLs will substantially offset its future U.S. Federal income taxes until expiration. None of NOLs expire until December 31, 2027, which the Company expects to realize in their entirety in 2024.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 results.

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) Registration Link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIae896d0fcbfe492d8c7b09d523f715d9

To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the Company’s website at www.claruscorp.com .

2024 Investor Day

The Company will host an investor day on Monday, March 11, 2024, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET in New York City that will feature additional commentary on Clarus’ strategic initiatives and growth opportunities with presentations from management, including Warren Kanders, Executive Chairman; Mike Yates, Chief Financial Officer; Neil Fiske, President, Black Diamond Equipment; and Mathew Hayward, Managing Director of Clarus' Adventure segment; followed by Q&A sessions.

Date: Monday, March 11, 2024

Time: 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET

Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending the event should contact The IGB Group at Clarus@igbir.com. Virtual attendance registration and webcast details will be available on the Company’s website. For those unable to attend the Investor Day, a replay will be made available after the event.

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leading designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in-class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, TRED Outdoors® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers. Our portfolio of iconic brands is well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth underpinned by powerful industry trends across the outdoor and adventure sport end markets. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com, www.rhinorack.com, www.maxtrax.com.au, www.tredoutdoors.com, or www.pieps.com.

Use of Non‐GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This press release contains the non-GAAP measures: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations and related earnings (loss) per diluted share, (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures). The Company believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures, i.e.: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations and related earnings (loss) per diluted share , (iii) EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow, provide useful information for the understanding of its ongoing operations and enables investors to focus on period-over-period operating performance, and thereby enhances the user's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance relative to past performance and provides, along with the nearest GAAP measures, a baseline for modeling future earnings expectations. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to comparable GAAP financial measures within this press release. The Company cautions that non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Additionally, the Company notes that there can be no assurance that the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures are comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other publicly traded companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release, include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Michael J. Yates

Chief Financial Officer

mike.yates@claruscorp.com

Investor Relations:

The IGB Group

Leon Berman / Matt Berkowitz

Tel 1-212-477-8438 / 1-212-227-7098

lberman@igbir.com / mberkowitz@igbir.com

CLARUS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash $ 11,324 $ 11,981 Accounts receivable, net 53,971 48,134 Inventories 91,409 107,602 Prepaid and other current assets 4,865 6,300 Income tax receivable 892 3,034 Assets held for sale 137,284 61,568 Total current assets 299,745 238,619 Property and equipment, net 16,587 17,304 Other intangible assets, net 41,466 48,296 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 58,527 58,401 Goodwill 39,320 36,278 Deferred income taxes 22,869 17,912 Other long-term assets 16,824 17,440 Non-current assets held for sale - 83,895 Total assets $ 495,338 $ 518,145 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 20,015 $ 24,767 Accrued liabilities 24,580 20,553 Income tax payable 805 421 Current portion of long-term debt 119,790 11,904 Liabilities held for sale 5,744 6,950 Total current liabilities 170,934 64,595 Long-term debt, net - 127,082 Deferred income taxes 18,124 18,506 Other long-term liabilities 14,160 15,854 Total liabilities 203,218 226,037 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 42,761 and 41,637 issued and 38,149 and 37,048 outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid in capital 691,198 679,339 Accumulated deficit (350,739 ) (336,843 ) Treasury stock, at cost (32,929 ) (32,707 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,414 ) (17,685 ) Total stockholders’ equity 292,120 292,108 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 495,338 $ 518,145





CLARUS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Sales Domestic sales $ 31,840 $ 30,146 International sales 44,663 43,693 Total sales 76,503 73,839 Cost of goods sold 54,361 46,392 Gross profit 22,142 27,447 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 30,665 29,869 Restructuring charges 1,411 - Transaction costs 134 50 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets - 92,311 Total operating expenses 32,210 122,230 Operating loss (10,068 ) (94,783 ) Other income Interest income, net 35 5 Other, net 1,104 733 Total other income, net 1,139 738 Loss before income tax (8,929 ) (94,045 ) Income tax benefit (1,700 ) (10,742 ) Loss from continuing operations (7,229 ) (83,303 ) Discontinued operations, net of tax (1,160 ) 1,699 Net loss $ (8,389 ) $ (81,604 ) Loss from continuing operations per share: Basic $ (0.19 ) $ (2.25 ) Diluted (0.19 ) (2.25 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.22 ) $ (2.20 ) Diluted (0.22 ) (2.20 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 38,312 37,039 Diluted 38,312 37,039





CLARUS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Sales Domestic sales $ 112,385 $ 132,818 International sales 173,635 182,433 Total sales 286,020 315,251 Cost of goods sold 188,509 205,298 Gross profit 97,511 109,953 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 116,367 120,814 Restructuring charges 3,223 - Transaction costs 593 2,818 Contingent consideration (benefit) expense (1,565 ) 493 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets - 92,311 Total operating expenses 118,618 216,436 Operating loss (21,107 ) (106,483 ) Other income (expense) Interest income, net 67 - Other, net 961 (1,035 ) Total other income (expense), net 1,028 (1,035 ) Loss before income tax (20,079 ) (107,518 ) Income tax benefit (4,291 ) (14,716 ) Loss from continuing operations (15,788 ) (92,802 ) Discontinued operations, net of tax 5,642 23,022 Net loss $ (10,146 ) $ (69,780 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations per share: Basic $ (0.42 ) $ (2.49 ) Diluted (0.42 ) (2.49 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.27 ) $ (1.88 ) Diluted (0.27 ) (1.88 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 37,485 37,201 Diluted 37,485 37,201







CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN THREE MONTHS ENDED December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Gross profit as reported $ 22,142 Gross profit as reported $ 27,447 Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment 64 Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment - Adjusted gross profit $ 22,206 Adjusted gross profit $ 27,447 Gross margin as reported 28.9 % Gross margin as reported 37.2 % Adjusted gross margin 29.0 % Adjusted gross margin 37.2 % TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Gross profit as reported $ 97,511 Gross profit as reported $ 109,953 Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment 64 Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment 269 Adjusted gross profit $ 97,575 Adjusted gross profit $ 110,222 Gross margin as reported 34.1 % Gross margin as reported 34.9 % Adjusted gross margin 34.1 % Adjusted gross margin 35.0 %





CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Total

sales Gross

profit Operating

expenses Income tax

(benefit) expense Tax

rate (Loss) income from

continuing operations Diluted

EPS (1) As reported $ 76,503 $ 22,142 $ 32,210 $ (1,700 ) (19.0 )% $ (7,229 ) $ (0.19 ) Amortization of intangibles - - (2,680 ) 536 2,144 Stock-based compensation - - (1,218 ) 244 974 Inventory fair value of purchase accounting - (64 ) - 13 51 Restructuring charges - - (1,411 ) 282 1,129 Transaction costs - - (134 ) 27 107 As adjusted $ 76,503 $ 22,078 $ 26,767 $ (598 ) (17.5 )% $ (2,824 ) $ (0.07 ) (1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share and adjusted loss from continuing operations per share are both calculated based on 38,312 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Total

sales Gross

profit Operating

expenses Income tax

(benefit) expense Tax

rate (Loss) income from

continuing operations Diluted

EPS (1) As reported $ 73,839 $ 27,447 $ 122,230 $ (10,742 ) (11.4 )% $ (83,303 ) $ (2.25 ) Amortization of intangibles - - (2,894 ) 289 2,605 Stock-based compensation - - (2,170 ) 217 1,953 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets - - (92,311 ) 9,231 83,080 Transaction costs - - (50 ) 5 45 As adjusted $ 73,839 $ 27,447 $ 24,805 $ (1,000 ) (29.6 )% $ 4,380 $ 0.11 (1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 37,039 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Adjusted income from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 38,307 diluted shares of common stock.





CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (In thousands, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Total

sales Gross

profit Operating

expenses Income tax

(benefit) expense Tax

rate (Loss) income from

continuing operations Diluted

EPS (1) As reported $ 286,020 $ 97,511 $ 118,618 $ (4,291 ) (21.4 )% $ (15,788 ) $ (0.42 ) Amortization of intangibles - - (10,715 ) 2,293 8,422 Stock-based compensation - - (5,141 ) 1,100 4,041 Inventory fair value of purchase accounting - (64 ) - 14 50 Restructuring charges - - (3,223 ) 690 2,533 Transaction costs - - (593 ) 127 466 Contingent consideration (benefit) expense - - 1,565 (335 ) (1,230 ) As adjusted $ 286,020 $ 97,447 $ 100,511 $ (402 ) (21.1 )% $ (1,506 ) $ (0.04 ) (1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share and adjusted loss from continuing operations per share are both calculated based on 37,485 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Total

sales Gross

profit Operating

expenses Income tax

(benefit) expense Tax

rate (Loss) income from

continuing operations Diluted

EPS (1) As reported $ 315,251 $ 109,953 $ 216,436 $ (14,716 ) (13.7 )% $ (92,802 ) $ (2.49 ) Amortization of intangibles - - (12,557 ) 1,720 10,837 Stock-based compensation - - (11,198 ) 1,534 9,664 Inventory fair value of purchase accounting - (269 ) - 37 232 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets - - (92,311 ) 13,650 78,661 Transaction costs - - (2,818 ) 386 2,432 Contingent consideration (benefit) expense - - (493 ) 68 425 As adjusted $ 315,251 $ 109,684 $ 97,059 $ 2,679 22.1 % $ 9,449 $ 0.24 (1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 37,201 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Adjusted income from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 39,347 diluted shares of common stock.





CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Loss from continuing operations $ (7,229 ) $ (83,303 ) Income tax benefit (1,700 ) (10,742 ) Other, net (1,104 ) (733 ) Interest expense, net (35 ) (5 ) Operating loss (10,068 ) (94,783 ) Depreciation 1,086 999 Amortization of intangibles 2,680 2,894 EBITDA (6,302 ) (90,890 ) Restructuring charges 1,411 - Transaction costs 134 50 Inventory fair value of purchase accounting 64 - Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets - 92,311 Stock-based compensation 1,218 2,170 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,475 ) $ 3,641 Sales $ 76,503 $ 73,839 EBITDA margin -8.2 % -123.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin -4.5 % 4.9 %



