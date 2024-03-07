SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CI&T Inc. - CINT

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CI&T Inc. (“CI&T” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CINT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether CI&T and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 7, 2024, CI&T issued a press release stating that the Company had “identified certain non-cash accounting errors related to deferred income accounting for tax-deductible goodwill, as required under IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standard (‘IFRS’).” Accordingly, CI&T advised that “(i) the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, included in its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’) on March 28, 2023, and (ii) the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, each previously furnished to the SEC on a current report on Form 6-K, should no longer be relied upon[.]”

On this news, CI&T’s stock price fell $0.44 per share, or 9.89%, to close at $4.01 per share on March 7, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.