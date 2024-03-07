Aterian Makes Strategic Minority Equity Investment in 4th & Heart

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) today announced the recent closing of a strategic minority equity investment in 4th & Heart, the leading U.S. maker of premium ghee butter products.



The Company invested approximately $0.2 million in cash and approximately 145,000 shares of Aterian common stock. No other terms of the transaction were disclosed.

“We are excited to announce our participation in 4th & Heart’s funding round and we look forward to exploring potential strategic opportunities between our two companies,” said Joe Risico, Aterian's Co-CEO. “Like our Squatty Potty brand, we see a lot of value in partnering and investing in brands that offer consumers the opportunity to live a healthier, better life and that’s what 4th & Heart does with its ghee products.”

“The partnership with Aterian will fuel the growth we’re seeing at 4th & Heart in both current and emerging markets. Like Aterian’s other products, 4th & Heart pushes boundaries, and we’re excited to unlock future potential together,” said Max Dichter, 4th & Heart’s CEO.

To find 4th & Heart in a store near you please visit: 4th & Heart

To find 4th & Heart on Amazon.com in the U.S., please visit: 4th & Heart on Amazon.com

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a technology-enabled consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands with top selling consumer products, in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world's largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon and Walmart in the U.S. and on its own direct to consumer websites.

About 4th & Heart

4th & Heart, based in Marina del Rey, California and launched in 2015, has been on a mission to revolutionize the modern-day pantry with an ancient Ayurvedic staple, ghee butter. 4th & Heart’s products are placed nationwide in over 12,000 stores including: Whole Foods, Kroger, Albertsons, Publix, Wegmans, and Walmart. 4th & Heart continues to reinvent the ways consumers can incorporate grass-fed ghee into daily diets by providing a variety of kitchen essentials including delicious flavored spreads and oils.

