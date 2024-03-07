SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Altimmune, Inc. (“Altimmune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Altimmune and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Altimmune’s stock price has more than tripled since November, after the Company reported that data from a mid-stage study of pemvidutide, Altimmune’s GLP-1 agonist drug candidate, showed promise.

Then, on February 13, 2024, Kerrisdale Capital published a short report alleging that “a deeper examination of Altimmune’s data reveals a drug with little chance of competing against either the approved incumbents or the other GLP-1 agonists progressing through clinical trials.”

On this news, Altimmune’s stock price fell $1.94 per share, or 18.65%, to close at $8.46 per share on February 13, 2024.

