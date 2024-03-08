TTEC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating TTEC Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of TTEC Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TTEC Holdings, Inc. (“TTEC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TTEC) on behalf of TTEC stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether TTEC has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 29, 2024, TTEC issued a press release announcing its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2023. Among other items, TTEC announced non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.37, missing consensus estimates by $0.02. TTEC also cautioned investors that "client budget constraints", the elimination of a TTEC-supported business line at "a long-tenured client", and a "timing lag between our recent wins and normalized revenue run rate and margins" all presented "challenges" impacting the Company's 2024 outlook.

On this news, TTEC's stock price fell $3.58 per share, or 20.52%, to close at $13.87 per share on March 1, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TTEC shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

