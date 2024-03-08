ENTRAVISION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Entravision Communications Corp. on Behalf of Entravision Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Entravision Communications Corp. (“Entravision” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EVC) on behalf of Entravision stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Entravision has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On Tuesday evening Entravision disclosed that Meta (Facebook) intends to wind down its authorized sales partner program, and is ending its relationship with the company. Meta accounted for roughly half of Entravision’s revenue in 2023.

On this news, shares of Entravision Communications Corp. have dropped more than 50% in premarket trading on March 6, 2024.

