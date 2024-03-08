Thought Leadership in Action: GridMarket Leadership Joins the Conversation at Premier Industry Events

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridMarket, the leading artificial intelligence powered clean energy project acceleration platform, is excited to announce its upcoming event schedule. GridMarket’s CEO, Nick Davis, is set to represent the company as a keynote speaker and thought leader at several high-profile industry events in the coming months. GridMarket will also have a presence at a number of other major events. The upcoming event calendar provides a unique opportunity for GridMarket participants and speakers to share expertise, industry insights, and the innovative vision that has positioned GridMarket as a leader in the clean energy field.



The GridMarket team will also be attending other events including Modex 2024 March 11-14 in Atlanta, the International Foodservice Distributors Association Solutions Conference September 23-25 in Kansas City, the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo May 20-23 in Las Vegas, and the Global Cold Chain Alliance Convention September 23-26 in Florida. Additional events, showcases, and speaking engagements will be announced shortly.

The GridMarket leadership team looks forward to engaging with industry leaders, exploring valuable collaboration and partnerships, showcasing GridMarket’s latest project successes and proof points, and discussing the impact of data, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics on the transformation of the energy sector.

“I am honored and excited to engage with industry peers, thought leaders, and stakeholders at these upcoming events,” Mr. Davis said. “It is an invaluable opportunity to share our vision, exchange insights, and collectively navigate the ever-evolving energy landscape. I am eager to showcase the carbon and cost reduction achievements of the customers transacting on our platform, and look to connect with portfolios, technology providers, financial institutions, and public institutions to see if GridMarket can help you reach your energy goals.”

GridMarket is an energy project optimization platform and global marketplace leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to accelerate the global energy transition. Working with F500 and F1000 property portfolios, individual energy consumers, governments, and utilities around the world, GridMarket identifies and tailors best-fit energy projects, engages top-tier global solution providers, and mobilizes financial markets to help partners meet energy and net-zero carbon targets. GridMarket has a substantial global pipeline and portfolio of successful projects, spanning diverse customer types and geographic regions. GridMarket uses its platform and extensive clean energy expertise to open up new markets and facilitate distributed energy deployment through automation, predictive analytics, remote digital capabilities, and dynamic stakeholder engagement tools.