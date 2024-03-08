WISeKey Announces Appointment of Jonathan LLamas as VP Decentralized Strategy

Geneva, Switzerland, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” or “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, operating as a holding company, today announced the appointment of Jonathan LLamas as VP Decentralized Strategy, effective March 6, 2024. Mr. LLamas joins the team to lead the Company’s ambitions towards its strategic Web 3.0 transition.

Mr. LLamas, a serial blockchain entrepreneur and topic expert lecturer at top European Universities, brings nearly two decades of strategic and entrepreneurial experience to WISeKey. He began his career in Investment Banking before shifting into the FinTech space 10 years ago. He has since built multiple platform businesses and led digital strategies for a Swiss Financial Institution. His extensive experience within highly regulated environments brings the level of professionalism and scalability WISeKey is committed to provide to the Web 3.0 industry.

Prior to joining WISeKey, Mr. LLamas created a leading blockchain venture studio in Switzerland, which delivered landmark Swiss blockchain projects to Fortune 500 companies and Top European Academics. Mr. LLamas was also the CEO of a tech company which developed a personal data management platform running on Ethereum and Polygon, and enabled half a million users worldwide to control and monetize their private data.

Mr. LLamas holds a master’s degree in finance from the Universidad Complutense of Madrid, studied Business Administration at the Business School of Stockholm University, and received his undergraduate degree from Université Paris 1 La Sorbonne.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, commented, "I warmly welcome Jonathan to the WISeKey team, where he will be pivotal in advancing our Web 3.0 decentralization strategy. Through collaboration with our group of companies, Jonathan will play a key role in the development of strategic projects centered around our Web 3.0 transition. His professional and entrepreneurial expertise make him a valuable addition to the team, and I look forward to further driving innovation and progress at WISeKey together."

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.



