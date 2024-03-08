BFLabs' Subsidiary Company, WeplayLabs 'BubbleFong Friends' Will Start Global OBT from March 28th

SEOUL, KOREA, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeplayLabs, a subsidiary of BFLabs, announces on 8th March that 'BubbleFong Friends' a casual bubble shooting mobile game based on Web3, will start OBT on 28th March.





'BubbleFong Friends' is easy to play with simple controls that make it accessible to everyone, and the cute characters give you a thrill every time you shoot and pop bubbles. In addition to the 101 bubble shooting game, there are mini games to keep users entertained.

It is also expected to activate the trading of BBF, the own coin of 'BubbleFong Friends', as it is possible to trade through cute NFT characters. BBF is currently listed on HTX, Gate.io, and MEXC, which are popular coin exchanges around the world, and can be said to be a user-friendly token that has a structure that allows users to create a system together as a governance-based token.

P2E (Play to Earn) game 'BubbleFong Friends', successfully concluded its CBT last year. And for this OBT, WeplayLabs actively accepted the opinions of users during the CBT and reflected them in the game. "We have been working on adding more attractive elements since the CBT, and we will approach to users with an upgraded game. Hope to get a lot of interest from you." a company official said.

'BubbleFong Friends' OBT will be available for pre-registration through the official pre-registration webpage for 10 days from 18th to 27th March and will be released in various countries such as Southeast Asia, South America, and Japan to target the global market. In addition, those who participate in the pre-registration will receive special rewards by providing random coupons, and rich events and rewards will be posted gradually through official social media.

For more information, visit the BubbleFong Friends official Medium.

