Tornator Oyj Financial Statements and Annual report 2023 published

Tornator Oyj - Stock Exchange Release 8 March 2023 at 9 AM

Financial statements and Board of Directors’ report

Tornator Oyj Financial Statements 2023 published

Tornator published its Financial statements and Board of Directors’ report 2023 today. The report has been published in PDF format and can be found attached and on the company website www.tornator.fi. The official financial statements in xHTML format has only been published in Finnish and is available in the on the company website.



Tornator has also published Annual report 2023 today as a separate document from Financial statements and Board of Directors’ report. You'll find the Annual report from Tornator's website: https://www.tornator.fi/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Tornator_Annual_Report_EN_2023-1.pdf







For further information, please contact:



CEO Henrik Nieminen, tel. +358 40 869 7613

CFO Antti Siirtola, tel. +358 40 773 0975

www.tornator.fi/en



Tornator is a leader in sustainable forestry in Europe. It owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. In 2023, the group’s turnover was approximately €195 million, and the balance sheet value was about €3.6 billion. The group has around 190 employees. Tornator’s own employees, and other companies and their employees working on its forestland, add up to around 1,600 FTE. The owners of the parent company are Finnish, mainly institutional investors. Tornator's mission is to generate sustainable well-being from forests.







Attachment