RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2023-03-08
Loan1060 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367 
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln900 +/- 900 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,500 
Volume sold, SEK mln900 
Number of bids12 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.376 %
Lowest yield2.376 %
Highest accepted yield2.376 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2023-03-08
Loan1062 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319 
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln900 +/- 900 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,500 
Volume sold, SEK mln900 
Number of bids12 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.258 %
Lowest yield2.258 %
Highest accepted yield2.258 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2023-03-08
Loan1053
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192 
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln900 +/- 900 
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,360 
Volume sold, SEK mln900 
Number of bids32 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.442 %
Lowest yield2.433 %
Highest accepted yield2.444 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00 



 