RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-03-08
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|900 +/- 900
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,500
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|900
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|2.376 %
|Lowest yield
|2.376 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.376 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2023-03-08
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|900 +/- 900
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,500
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|900
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|2.258 %
|Lowest yield
|2.258 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.258 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2023-03-08
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|900 +/- 900
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,360
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|900
|Number of bids
|32
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|2.442 %
|Lowest yield
|2.433 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.444 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00