Global Commercial Aircraft Market Poised for Profitability as Industry Recovers: Strategic Insights and Growth Outlook 2024

The Global Commercial Aviation Market is turning a corner with passenger traffic and fleet utilization exceeding pre-COVID levels of 2019 and airlines' profitability moving into the positive zone for 2023, after years of market carnage and turbulence. The passenger flights being offered by the airlines are likely to exceed the pre-pandemic levels for the first time in 2024, as per IATA, amid surging passenger traffic levels which are likely to provide a boost to fleet utilization with a better load factor, thereby, boosting passenger revenues and RPKs.

The airlines profitability, however, continues to be abysmal and at rock bottom, at just $23+ billion for 2023 being at just 2+% net margin and at $5+ per passenger in revenues, way below the cost of capital and is projected to be almost marginally better for 2024 as well, however, amid a relatively lower cost base.



The surge in passenger traffic and supply side constraints on available capacity, due to supply chain issues, are likely to lead to improved fleet and capacity utilization driving up yield & profitability while also boosting MRO demand & activity levels translating into substantial projected MRO revenues growth for the industry over near to medium term. The high crude oil price environment remains a concern for the airlines from a profitability perspective as they also continue to invest towards and undertake measures to transition towards sustainability by reducing their overall carbon emissions in a tight cost of capital market environment with interest rates staying northwards.



The Global Commercial Aircraft Market continues to make steady recovery from the pandemic woes with the industry making efforts towards breaking out from the shackles of supply chain constraints & limitations with ongoing efforts to boost & increase production rates across the entire value chain, led by the duopoly of Airbus & Boeing, which registered a marginal collective increase in commercial aircraft deliveries for 2023 powered by the engine and other T1 suppliers, which, too, registered a steady production ramp up despite ongoing supply chain woes and supplier issues & delinquencies.



The global economy, however, is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024 following continued monetary policy tightening posture by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation. The situation has been further exacerbated by the sustained geopolitical instability marked by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which enters its third year, and the Israeli military operations in Gaza, causing tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region on the edge, thereby, becoming a double whammy for the global economic growth which returns to its range-bound average movement of under 3% annually. However, any further, major potential shock at this time could send the global economy spiraling down into a recessionary cycle.



Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights and analysis and a predictive market outlook on the Global Commercial Aircraft Market. The coverage includes:

Analysis of Emerging, Near-Term Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation - Ramp-Up Plans by OEMs amid Supply Chain Woes.

Demand Growth Projections & Forecast - Passenger Traffic, Cargo and MRO Growth Rates, Revenues, Fleet Growth Projections.

Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends - Reducing Emissions, Sustainability, SAF, Fleet Planning amid Supply Constraints, 737 MAX 7 & 10 Programs.

Issues & Challenges & Risk Factors - Oil Price Volatility, Geopolitical Turbulence, Macroeconomic Challenges.

Potential Growth Opportunities - Key Growth Segments, Markets & Regions.

Market Outlook - Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Segments & Markets for Near to Medium Term.

Key Topics Covered:



Section - 1: Global Commercial Aircraft Market

1.1 Introduction & Market Overview

1.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - In-Service Fleet Size - 2023

1.3 Distribution of In-Service Fleet by Segments

1.3.1 Narrow Body Aircrafts

1.3.2 Wide Body Aircrafts

1.3.3 Regional Jets

1.3.4 Turboprops

1.4 Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet - Distribution by OEMs

1.5 Commercial Aviation - Key Drivers



Section - 2: Global Commercial Aircraft Market - SWOT Analysis

Section - 3: Key Industry Trends



Section - 4: Key Market Trends



Section - 5: Key Technology Trends



Section - 6: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 7: Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Force Field Analysis

Section - 8: Key Growth Domains and Areas



Section - 9: Business & Strategic Outlook - Key Market Players - Near to Medium Term

The Boeing Company

Airbus SE

Embraer SA

ATR

Section - 10: Market Outlook and Demand Forecast

10.1 Emerging Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation - Near, Medium & Long Term

10.2 Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2023-2042

10.3 Aircraft Deliveries Forecast for Commercial Aircrafts - Key Segments - 2023-2042

10.3.1 Narrow Body Aircrafts

10.3.2 Wide Body Aircrafts

10.3.3 Regional Jets

10.3.4 Turboprops

10.3.5 Freighters

10.4 Aircraft Deliveries Forecast for Commercial Aircrafts - Key Regions - 2023-2042





