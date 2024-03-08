Global Emerging Insulin Drug and Delivery Technologies Market Analysis: Smart Pens Unveiled as Fastest-Growing Segment, Predicted to Register CAGR of 12.6% During 2023-2028

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Emerging Insulin Drug and Delivery Technologies: Focus on Syringes and Vials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Emerging Insulin Drug and Delivery Technologies Market was valued at $55.8 Billion in 2023 and is and is expected to reach $88.9 Billion in 2028, rising at a CAGR of 9.8%.

This report discusses the implications of the growing diabetes epidemic on the global and regional markets for emerging insulin drug and delivery technologies. It discusses companies in the relevant pharmaceutical and medical industries and provides profiles of the leading players as well as an update on M&A activity. The report's patent analysis focuses on developments in Japan, Europe, and the U.S. Five-year global sales forecasts are provided for the major categories of insulin drug and delivery technologies and devices categories.

The Report Includes

57 data tables and 83 additional tables

An overview and industry analysis of the global markets for emerging insulin drug and delivery technologies, with an emphasis on plastic insulin syringes and vials

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the actual market size and revenue growth forecast, and a corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, and region

A look at the emerging technologies that have potential in the diabetes market, with improved glucose control, along with improved delivery methods

Examination of the current state of the insulin drug and delivery industry structure, focusing on technological updates and issues surrounding insulin pens and insulin syringes, ongoing research activities, and regulatory and pricing scenarios

Discussion of market dynamics, clinical trial applications, regulations, and penetration of technologies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets

Discussion of the ESG developments and how they impact corporate performance, ratings and matrices, and consumer attitude, as well as the ESG practices of leading pharma and biotech companies

Review of the key patent grants/publications for insulin as a drug, along with its delivery methods

Analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues of leading companies

Profiles of the leading market players

The analysis revealed that the fastest-growing market segment is smart pens, which is expected to grow at a predicted CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The insulin syringes and vials segment is expected to have the slowest growth rate, a CAGR of 8.7%.

The increase in prevalence of diabetes mellitus, including type 2 diabetes worldwide, the most prevalent form, has reached epidemic levels. Concurrently, instances of type 1 diabetes mellitus are on the rise, albeit to a lesser extent. These escalating trends raise significant alarm, impacting not only those affected but also governments and healthcare providers, as the economic ramifications of diabetes are substantial. They involve the direct burden of managing the disease and its common and often catastrophic complications, including cardiovascular disease, peripheral neuropathy and blindness.

Ensuring timely diagnosis of diabetes and delivering efficient treatment are priorities for governments and healthcare organizations. As the prevalence of diabetes continues to rise and diagnostic methods advance, the existing market for insulin drug and delivery technologies is expected to expand significantly. Consequently, diabetes holds substantial commercial importance for both the manufacturers of treatment drugs and the producers of monitoring devices.

For companies in this sector to strengthen their market position, they require precise and current evaluations of the present magnitude of the diabetes epidemic, as well as its probable trajectory over the upcoming five years, and the potential impact of insulin drug and delivery devices and technical developments now in the pipeline.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $55.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $88.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Types of Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes Mellitus or Hyperglycemia in Pregnancy

Impaired Glucose Tolerance and Impaired Fasting Glucose

Epidemiology of Diabetes

Gender Distribution

Regional Disparities

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Factors Affecting the Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 4 Global Market for Emerging Insulin Drug and Delivery Technologies, by Type

Technological Advances in Insulin Syringes

Insulin Delivery Pen Devices

Disposable Insulin Pens

Reusable Insulin Pens

Technological Advances in Insulin Drug and Delivery Pen Devices

External Insulin Pumps

Technological Advances in Insulin Pump Systems

Implantable Insulin Pumps

Closed-Loop Artificial Pancreas

Bionic Pancreas

Smart Pens

Chapter 5 Global Market for Emerging Insulin Drug Delivery Devices, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Market for Insulin Drug Delivery Devices, by Region

Chapter 7 Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Insulin Drug and Delivery Market: An ESG Perspective

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies

Patient Outcomes Beyond Glucose Control

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Chapter 11 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

AstraZeneca

B. Braun

BD

Cardinal Health

Debiotech

Diabeloop

Emperra

E-Health Technologies

Embecta Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Insulet Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services

Lifescan Ip Holdings

Lilly

Medtronic

Novo Nordisk

Nugen Medical Devices

Owen Mumford

Sanofi

Sooil Developments

Tandem Diabetes Care

Terumo Corp.

Ypsomed

