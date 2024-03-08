Global Hydroponics Equipment Market Outlook Report 2024-2029 - LED Lighting Enhances Production of Food Purpose-Based Rich Sprouts

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydroponics Equipment - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Hydroponics Equipment market for the period 2020-2029 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2029.

Hydroponics equipment is primarily needed for indoor farming and comprises Heating, Ventilation, & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems, LED Grow Lights, Irrigation Systems, Control Systems and Material Handling Equipment. These form crucial inputs that need to be considered while setting up a hydroponics farm. While the initial costs of establishing an indoor hydroponics farm might seem expensive, the returns over the longer run more often than not outweigh the initial outlay. Because of this, the extent of hydroponic farming across the globe has been growing quite rapidly.

According to the report, the HVAC segment was estimated to be valued at US$1.4 billion in 2023, accounting for a share of 28.8%, while the LED Grow Lights segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the period 2023-2029.

Europe is expected to be the fastest growing global market for Hydroponics Equipment, which is likely to log a 2023-2029 compounded annual rate of 10.8% in reaching a projected US$3.5 billion by 2029 from an estimated US$1.9 billion (39.1% share) in 2023, the largest market during the analysis period. North America estimated the second largest market with US$1.1 billion in 2023 while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge the second fastest growing market during the same analysis period with a CAGR of 10.6%. The overall global market for Hydroponics Equipment is expected to surpass US$5 billion in 2024.

Research Findings & Coverage

The worldwide market for Hydroponics Equipment is analyzed in this report with respect to system equipment types across major geographic regions and key countries

The global market share analysis for Hydroponics Equipment is provided based on the segmentation mentioned above; and current market size estimations and revenue projections given for the analysis period through 2029

The study discusses major growth trends, R&D, technology updates, statutory regulations and emerging applications of Hydroponics Equipment that influence the market growth, wherever applicable

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players

The report includes 94 charts/data tables covering market numbers by segment and regions with graphical representation for each table

Brief business profiles of major companies covered: American Hydroponics Controlled Environments Freight Farms GreenTech Agro Heliospectra HortiMaX HydroGarden Hydrodynamics International Hydrofarm Holdings Group Hydroponic Systems Logiqs Signify

The industry guide includes the contact details for 208 companies

The market for Hydroponics Equipment types analyzed in this report includes:

Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems

LED Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Control Systems

Material Handling Equipment

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 AN ALARMING SITUATION FOREBODED

1.1.2 AN INTRODUCTION TO HYDROPONICS

1.1.3 HYDROPONICS EQUIPMENT

1.1.3.1 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems

1.1.3.2 LED Grow Lights

1.1.3.3 Irrigation Systems

1.1.3.3.4 In Conclusion

1.1.3.4 Control Systems

1.1.3.4.1 Oxidation and Reduction Basics

1.1.3.4.2 Requirements and Measurement Parameters

1.1.3.4.3 Electrode Selection and Serviceability

1.1.3.4.4 Recording of Historical Data

1.1.3.5 Material Handling Equipment

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Modified Norway Spruce Wood Fiber Grow Medium Enhances Hydroponic Strawberry Production

2.2 Ozonation a Feasible Commercial Hydroponics Technique in Drip Irrigation

2.3 Growth of Plants Enhanced by Electrical Stimulation with Grow Lights

2.4 LED Lighting Enhances Production of Food Purpose-Based Rich Sprouts

3. KEY MARKET PLAYERS

3.1 American Hydroponics

3.2 Controlled Environments

3.3 Argus Control Systems

3.4 Freight Farms

3.5 GreenTech Agro

3.6 Heliospectra

3.7 HortiMaX

3.8 HydroGarden

3.9 Hydrodynamics International

3.10 Hydrofarm Holdings Group

3.11 Hydroponic Systems

3.12 Logiqs

3.13 Signify

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

4.1 October 2023

4.1.1 Freight Farms and Agrinam Acquisition Corporation Enter Business Combination Agreement

4.1.2 Signify Launches Grow Light Offering Improved Stem Elongation

4.1.3 Relocation of Ridder North America

4.2 August 2023

4.2.1 Gotham Greens' Novel Greenhouse in Colorado

4.2.2 Ridder North America to Improve Customer Service through Strategic Reorganization

4.3 June 2023

4.3.1 Freight Farms Joins Forces with Local Line

4.3.2 Ridder Announces Launch Of Harvesting Robot

4.3.3 Hydrofarm Forges Strategic Alliance with CEA Advisors to Accelerate Expansion in Controlled Environment Agriculture

4.4 January 2023

4.4.1 Gotham Greens' West Coast Expansion

4.5 November 2022

4.5.1 Freight Farms Announces Series B3 Funding

4.6 October 2022

4.6.1 Hydroponic Systems to Launch HS Evolution Pot System at Fruit Attraction 2022

4.6.2 Signify Introduces Philips GreenPower TLF LED for North America

4.7 September 2022

4.7.1 Freight Farms Joins Forces with Biosphere 2

4.7.2 Relocation of Ridder Canada Headquarters

4.8 August 2022

4.8.1 Hydrofarm and AG Gas Establish Strategic Alliances

4.9 July 2022

4.9.1 Signify Partners with Greenhouse System USA to Integrate Philips Horticulture LED Lighting

4.10 May 2022

4.10.1 Signify Acquires Fluence from ams OSRAM

4.11 January 2022

4.11.1 Hydrofarm Joins Forces with AXEON Water Technologies

4.12 November 2021

4.12.1 Hydrofarm Acquires Innovative Growers Equipment, Inc.

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Hydroponics Equipment Market Overview by Type

5.1.1 Hydroponics Equipment Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems

5.1.1.2 LED Grow Lights

5.1.1.3 Irrigation Systems

5.1.1.4 Control Systems

5.1.1.5 Material Handling Equipment

