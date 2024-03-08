Global Carglumic Acid Market 10 Year Forecast Report 2024-2034, by Dosage Form, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carglumic Acid Market by Dosage Form, by Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carglumic acid market size was estimated to be USD 139.4 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 309.2 million by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Rising prevalence of urea cycle disorders, expanding applications beyond UCDs, increasing disposable income and improved healthcare infrastructure, orphan drug status and limited competition, technological advancements and product development, growing focus on personalized medicine and early diagnosis, and strategic partnerships and collaborations will drive the market growth.







The uncommon hereditary metabolic diseases known as UCDS impair the body's capacity to metabolize ammonia, a hazardous waste product. Demand has grown since carglumic acid is an essential therapy for several UCDs, most notably N-acetylglutamate synthase deficiency (NAGS deficiency). Increased diagnoses of UCD instances are fueled by rising awareness and better diagnostics, which further propels market expansion.



By dosage form, the dispersible tablets segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global carglumic acid market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference among healthcare professionals and patients for this convenient and easily administrable dosage form. The dispersible tablets offer improved patient compliance, ease of consumption, and efficient absorption, driving their adoption for the treatment of hyperammonemia, thereby contributing significantly to the overall market expansion.



By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global carglumic acid market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of hyperammonemia cases requiring immediate medical attention, coupled with the crucial role played by hospital pharmacies in the distribution and administration of specialized medications. The close collaboration between healthcare professionals and hospital pharmacies ensures prompt access to Carglumic Acid for patients in need, driving the segment's financial performance.



The North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness of metabolic disorders, and a growing number of diagnosed cases of hyperammonemia. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies, advanced research and development activities, and a proactive regulatory environment contribute to the region's dominance in the Carglumic Acid market.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness of rare genetic disorders, a rising incidence of metabolic diseases, and efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, expanding healthcare expenditure, improving access to medical treatments, and a growing emphasis on early disease diagnosis contribute to the significant market potential in the Asia Pacific.



