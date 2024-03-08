Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market Report 2024, by Product Type, Type, NYHA Class, End-User and Region

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market by Product Type, by Type, by NYHA Class, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market size was estimated at USD 3.87 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.69 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will increase as a result of rising patient preference for implantable devices, government initiatives and funding, awareness and education campaigns, rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and technological advancements.







One major factor propelling the ICD market is the increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders, which includes arrhythmias and sudden cardiac arrest. ICD demand is predicted to rise as the world's population ages and lifestyle choices lead to an increase in heart-related problems.

By product type , the transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market in 2023 owing to the technological advancements, established procedural efficacy, and widespread acceptance among healthcare professionals and patients. Additionally, the subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing emphasis on patient comfort, reduced risk of infection, and advancements in subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (S-ICD) technology.

, the transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market in 2023 owing to the technological advancements, established procedural efficacy, and widespread acceptance among healthcare professionals and patients. Additionally, the subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing emphasis on patient comfort, reduced risk of infection, and advancements in subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (S-ICD) technology. By type , the single chamber ICDs segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market in 2023 owing to the growing prevalence of specific clinical indications, such as bradycardia and certain tachyarrhythmias, aligning well with the targeted therapeutic capabilities of single-chamber implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs). Additionally, the dual-chamber ICDs segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing recognition of the clinical benefits offered by dual-chamber implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs), particularly in addressing complex arrhythmias and optimizing hemodynamic performance.

, the single chamber ICDs segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market in 2023 owing to the growing prevalence of specific clinical indications, such as bradycardia and certain tachyarrhythmias, aligning well with the targeted therapeutic capabilities of single-chamber implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs). Additionally, the dual-chamber ICDs segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing recognition of the clinical benefits offered by dual-chamber implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs), particularly in addressing complex arrhythmias and optimizing hemodynamic performance. By NYHA class, the NYHA class II segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market in 2023 owing to the increased prevalence of heart failure cases falling within the New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II category, coupled with the growing recognition of implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) as an effective therapeutic intervention for this specific patient population. Additionally, the NYHA class III segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing recognition of the therapeutic benefits offered by implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) in managing advanced heart failure cases falling within the New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class III category.

the NYHA class II segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market in 2023 owing to the increased prevalence of heart failure cases falling within the New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II category, coupled with the growing recognition of implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) as an effective therapeutic intervention for this specific patient population. Additionally, the NYHA class III segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing recognition of the therapeutic benefits offered by implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) in managing advanced heart failure cases falling within the New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class III category. By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market in 2023 owing to the significant volume of implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) procedures performed in hospital settings, reflecting the central role of hospitals in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend toward outpatient procedures, advancements in implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) technologies that facilitate minimally invasive interventions, and the emphasis on cost-effective healthcare delivery.

The North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, early adoption of advanced medical technologies, and supportive reimbursement policies. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness of cardiovascular health, increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and a growing aging population.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product Type, Type, NYHA Class, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $7.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Environment Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis



5. Market Dynamics



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



7. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Product Type Segment Opportunity Analysis

7.2. Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators

7.3. Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators



8. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Type Segment Opportunity Analysis

8.2. Single Chamber ICDs

8.3. Dual Chamber ICDs

8.4. Biventricular Devices



9. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market: NYHA Class Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. NYHA Class Segment Opportunity Analysis

9.2. NYHA Class II

9.3. NYHA Class III



10. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. End-user Segment Opportunity Analysis

10.2. Hospitals

10.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



11. Regional Market Analysis



12. North America Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market



13. Europe Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market



14. Asia Pacific Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market



15. Latin America Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market



16. MEA Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market



17. Competitor Analysis



18. Company Profiles

MicroPort Scientific

LivaNova

Koninklijke Philips

ZOLL Medical

Stryker

Nihon Kohden

Physio-Control

Defibtech

Cardiac Science

Schiller

Mindray Medical International.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9vnqcz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment