Iceland Seafood Inernational hf: Annual General Meeting 21st March 2024 - Final proposals and agenda

The Annual General Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on Thursday 21 March 2024 at 4pm at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavik, Iceland. The meeting will be in Icelandic.

Enclosed is the final agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2024 and final proposals. No changes have been made neither to the proposals nor the agenda since the meeting was convened.

Information and documents for the Annual General Meeting can be found on the company's website: Annual General Meeting (icelandseafood.com)


ISI_AGM_Notice to convene the AGM 2024 ISI_AGM_Board Proposals 2024