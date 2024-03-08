UXUY Secures Strategic Investment from Binance Labs to Propel Bitcoin Lightning Network Ecosystem

Singapore, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UXUY, the decentralized multi-chain trading platform, has proudly announced a significant investment from Binance Labs, marking a pivotal moment in the advancement of the Bitcoin Lightning Network ecosystem.





Binance Labs’ investment underscores its commitment to supporting innovative projects like UXUY, selected from a competitive pool of over 1,000 projects. This strategic partnership will fuel UXUY’s development initiatives, particularly within the Bitcoin Layer2 ecosystem.

As part of Binance Labs’ Season 6 Incubation Program, UXUY distinguished itself as a beacon of excellence. This recognition earned UXUY an exclusive invitation to participate in the prestigious Istanbul Binance Blockchain Week, where the team delivered specialized speeches.

UXUY’s collaboration with Binance Web3 Wallet signifies a deepening commitment to fostering decentralized solutions. Together, they are actively promoting the advancement of Inscription and decentralized indexers, amplifying the accessibility and functionality of blockchain technology.

A trailblazer in the Bitcoin ecosystem, UXUY has pioneere groundbreaking initiatives, including the world’s first Lightning Network-based Launchpad. By operating Lightning Network nodes, UXUY has set a new standard for decentralized exchange platforms.

Moreover, UXUY’s introduction of Lightning Address DID services and comprehensive support for Bitcoin Taproot assets solidifies its status as a core contributor to Lightning Labs. Through continuous innovation and infrastructure improvements, UXUY is shaping the future of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

UXUY’s recent seed round financing of $3.2 million, with participation from esteemed institutions such as Bixin Ventures, Waterdrip Capital, KuCoin Ventures, Mexc Ventures, and Pionex, underscores investor confidence in its vision and capabilities.

With the backing of Binance Labs and a stellar track record of innovation, UXUY is poised for exponential growth and continued leadership in the development of the Bitcoin Lightning Network ecosystem.