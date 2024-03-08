Global Environment Health and Safety Market to Surpass USD 15.9 Billion by 2032 | APAC is Becoming Powerhouse, Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global environment health and safety market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 15.9 billion by 2032 from US$ 7.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The EHS landscape is constantly changing, with regulations becoming increasingly complex and varying by jurisdiction. This makes it a need for EHS professionals who can analyze and interpret standards in advance to ensure compliance. Although EHS initiatives may seem like an added cost, a market-informed approach highlights their long-term return on investment. To put it simply, effective EHS strategies help organizations avoid costly fines, operational disruptions, and reputational risks. Studies also consistently show significant financial returns on safety investments. So, this should solidify EHS as a strategic investment going forward rather than just another cost center.

Technology in the environment health and safety market is transforming at a fast pace as well. However, market leaders are finding ways to go beyond the standard software adoption than we are so used to seeing. Instead, they leverage data analytics for predictive modeling that pinpoints potential hazards and enables proactive risk management. But human engagement is needed for success too; building a resilient safety culture requires communication, training, and behavioral insights that extend beyond technological solutions alone. The COVID-19 pandemic made it clearer than ever that environmental health and occupational safety cannot be separated. As trends show worker wellbeing will remain one of the top priorities for these professionals.

While the demand grows for EHS workers there is still an issue with talent shortages — which poses a major challenge in the sector overall. This lack of expertise within smaller business impacts them more than others without dedicated in-house experts to refer to. This growing issue has led to third-party consultants playing a larger role within this field since they have the specialized skills necessary to make improvements across industries.

Key Findings in Environment Health and Safety Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 15.9 Billion CAGR 9.1% Largest Region (2023) North America (33.3%) By Component Software (58.9%) By Deployment Cloud (60.3%) By Application Environmental Management (44.1%) By Industry Chemical & Pharmaceuticals (20.5%) By Enterprise Size Large Enterprises (69.3%) Top Trends Emphasis on worker well-being beyond physical safety

Integration of EHS with operational risk management

Rise of mobile/wearable technology for real-time EHS data Top Drivers Stakeholder pressure for transparent sustainability reporting

Cost savings and efficiency gains achievable through EHS

Growing public awareness of environmental and workplace hazards Top Challenges Integrating EHS across large, geographically diverse businesses

Adapting EHS systems to the needs of smaller enterprises

Managing the changing nature of risks due to climate change

EHS Software Goes Mainstream, Contribute More than 58.9% Market Revenue

The need for software in the environment health and safety market has been flying faster than any other segment. This growth comes from many different sources, some include regulations that are increasingly complicated, a skyhigh flood of data, and the ever-growing expectations for transparency and accountability. However, EHS software has found a way to deal with these challenges head on. With the ability to track regulations across several jurisdictions simultaneously, automating reports and reminding users when critical deadlines are coming up. On top of all this it also centralizes scattered data such as safety incidents, emissions reports, and inspection findings which can be used to minimize risk better.

More often than not now investors are preferring companies that show ethical practices while trying to keep things sustainable for the environment. This further adds fuel to the demand for environment health and safety market for making use of their sustainability reporting tools, safety metric tracking tools & proactive incident management tools.

Key Software Types and Market Leaders

EHS software solutions come in various specialized forms:

Incident Management: Leading providers like Cority, Intelex, and Gensuite offer tools to track accidents, near-misses, and investigations.

Leading providers like Cority, Intelex, and Gensuite offer tools to track accidents, near-misses, and investigations. Audit and Inspection Management: VelocityEHS, Enablon, and Dakota Software help digitize and track safety audits, inspections, and corrective actions.

VelocityEHS, Enablon, and Dakota Software help digitize and track safety audits, inspections, and corrective actions. Environmental Compliance: Solutions from Encamp, Trinity Consultants, and SiteDocs streamline emissions management, waste disposal tracking, and permitting in the environment health and safety market.

Solutions from Encamp, Trinity Consultants, and SiteDocs streamline emissions management, waste disposal tracking, and permitting in the environment health and safety market. Industrial Hygiene and Occupational Health: Software from Cority and VelocityEHS focus on monitoring hazards like chemical exposure, noise, and ergonomics.

Software from Cority and VelocityEHS focus on monitoring hazards like chemical exposure, noise, and ergonomics. Integrated EHS Suites: Providers like Sphera and Intelex offer comprehensive platforms for a holistic view of EHS performance.

The attraction of these solutions lies in their ability to address the core challenges faced by EHS professionals: complexity, information overload and the pressure to deliver results. The global EHS software market is expected to hit $16.07bn by 2032, with 75% of companies looking to increase their investments. According to Astute Analytica, EHS software is able to reduce incident rates by up to 55%, while companies with strong systems experience a 35% lower total recordable incident rate (TRIR). Real-world examples include a chemical manufacturer that simplified hazardous waste disposal, a construction company that used mobile software for real-time hazard reporting and a mining firm that employed AI-powered analytics to prevent equipment failures.

Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industries are Leading Consumers of Environment Health and Safety Market, captures 20.5% Market Share

The Environment health and safety market is projected to reach $16.07 billion by 2032, and the chemical and pharmaceutical industry is one of its biggest beneficiaries. The sector faces a unique set of challenges, as it’s governed by stringent regulations from agencies like the EPA, OSHA, and potentially the FDA. Chemical handling, production and disposal are all subject to these strict rules and should they be broken companies could face heavy fines or even shutdowns. Thanks to EHS systems however companies in this sector can help manage such risks throughout a materials lifecycle.

A further challenge for this industry in the global environment health and safety market lies in its manufacturing processes. They’re often complex and as such require thorough risk assessments, detailed safety protocols and robust emergency response plans. Additionally, many hazardous substances that are toxic, flammable or explosive are used daily in this industry which adds another layer of risk altogether. Operating under intense public scrutiny - a single toxic release can impact over 177 million Americans annually - businesses must also protect workers whilst fostering public trust in their operations. By doing so companies manage to build strong ESG ratings that have financial benefits with some outperforming peers completely.

Investments in market within this industry have become essential given the positive impact they’ve had on labs seeing a 30% lower accident rate than those without them, facilities experiencing up to a 60% reduction in workplace injuries within manufacturing facilities that use them, accuracy improvements of up to 95% when it comes to chemical inventory management and top priority for 42% of chemical companies being regulatory compliance — where these tools prove most useful indeed.

Cloud Based Deployment Control More than 60% Revenue Share of the Environment Health and Safety Market

EHS software is changing the game for businesses trying to handle their environmental, health and safety protocols. It's saving companies a lot of money by allowing them to break away from on-premise systems. By doing this they no longer have to pay for in-house hardware, software licenses or dedicated IT maintenance. The cloud also brings cutting-edge EHS within grasp for businesses of all sizes. Additionally, services offered in the cloud are scalable and support company growth with ease. They don't need complex updates like on-premise systems do. Along with this, authorized users can access cloud-based EHS from just about anywhere using any device connected to the internet, which means remote work has never been easier.

Sphera, Intelex, Cority and many others in the global environment health and safety market offer comprehensive suites that aide compliance management and sustainability reporting. These providers have made a huge dent in the market already — experts predict that it will grow at an approximate compound annual growth rate of 9.3% through 2032. While the market as a whole seems to be gaining interest rapidly — with so many players entering — businesses themselves are also seeing great benefits from making the switch to cloud-based systems. 60% say scalability was why they changed their setup originally. Manufacturers have seen audit prep time slashed by 50% while construction firms enjoy real-time incident reporting throughout multiple working sites thanks to cloud-based EHS offerings.

APAC: The Next EHS Powerhouse—Market Explosion Signals Golden Opportunity

The Asia Pacific is quickly becoming the most important environment health and safety market across the globe. Right now, North America is in the lead by a longshot, with 33.3% revenue share. However, this power dynamic will soon shift as industrialization and changing regulations pick up speed in APAC countries. We are already seeing tantalizing growth rates thanks to economic expansion in China and India's growing industries. China’s anti-pollution movement will likely make them one of the biggest drivers of growth in this industry. Pollution control has become a serious priority for Chinese leaders. This combined with India’s rapid industrial growth and Southeast Asia's surge puts APAC in prime position to hit a $4.8 billion market valuation by 2032 — the fastest projected CAGR globally.

Despite appearing dauntingly complex, companies aren’t actually deterred by APAC’s regulatory environment. Instead, they are embracing it full-throttle through investment partnerships with local firms that know how to work within this system. So far Astute Analytica have seen positive results from these strategies which include setting up regional offices and data centers across APAC nations. The region already boasts a number of reputable service providers like Chinasoft International and Enviance — players who are winning big by investing locally.

Global Environment Health and Safety Market Key Players

Key Segmentation:

