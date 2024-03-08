Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market by Component (Services, Software), Distribution (On-Cloud, On-Premise), End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market size was estimated at USD 1.33 billion in 2023, USD 1.47 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% to reach USD 2.57 billion by 2030.



The electronic trial master file (eTMF) leverages software and server technology to establish, collect, track, and archival essential clinical study documents. The eTMF systems are convenient for managing the large data pool collected during the trials with minimal error and no human involvement. The eTMF offers a standardized procedure for classifying and keeping track of files, photographs, and other digital content for clinical trials required for compliance with government regulatory agencies.

The increasing number of clinical trials and several government initiatives for the digitalization of the healthcare sector is significantly increasing the adoption of eTMF systems with the growing need for data management and storage of documents. However, the high cost associated with installing eTMF systems and concerns regarding medical data privacy impedes the adoption of eTMF systems. In addition, to cope with increasing clinical trials, companies focus more on bringing advanced and easy-to-use software to reduce the load of huge data generated through clinical trials.



Regional Insights

The adoption of healthcare information technology is increasing in the United States, augmenting the need for electronic trial master file software to ease the work of huge data generated through clinical trials every year. The huge number of clinical trials taking place and increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical companies are beneficial as there is a need for a suitable tool to help researchers keep track of data and store the data effectively.

According to the Pharmaceutical Researchers and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), in 2022, R&D expenditures belonging to biopharmaceutical firms were approximately USD 80 billion in the United States. In North America, increased outsourcing of clinical trials and the need for better compliance and data security measures increase the adoption of electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems.

In Eastern Europe, the eTMF market is expected to grow in the coming years owing to the adoption of advanced analytics and AI technologies, increased focus on patient-centricity, and emerging markets. In Asia-Pacific, increasing outsourcing of clinical trials and the adoption of advanced technologies raised the utilization of eTMF systems.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players. Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments. Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Preface Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview Market Insights Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by Component Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by Distribution Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by End-User Americas Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Asia-Pacific Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Europe, Middle East & Africa Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Competitive Landscape Competitive Portfolio Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Advarra, Inc.

Anju Software, Inc.

ArborSys Group

ArisGlobal LLC

Aurea, Inc.

Cereblis LLC

Clario by eResearchTechnology GmbH

Clinblocks B.V.

Clinevo Technologies Private Limited

Cloudbyz, Inc.

ComplianceQuest

Crucial Data Solutions, Inc.

Daffodil Software Private Limited

Dassault Systemes

DataRiver S.r.l.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Ennov SAS

ethica CRO Inc.

EvidentIQ Group GmbH

Flex Databases s.r.o.

Florence Healthcare, Inc.

Freyr Solutions

ICON PLC

IKCON PHARMA Inc.

IQVIA Inc.

Kivo, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

MasterControl Solutions, Inc.

McDougall Scientific Ltd.

Medrio, Inc.

Montrium Inc.

Navitas Life Sciences

Novotech Health Holdings

Octalsoft

OpenClinica, LLC

Oracle Corporation

PHARMASEAL

Phlexglobal Ltd. by PharmaLex Group

Prevail Infoworks, Inc.

Questex LLC

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA

SimpleTrials

SMART-TRIAL ApS

SureClinical Inc.

TCell Clinical Services

Techsol Corporation

TransPerfect Translations GmbH

Veeva Systems Inc.

Vial Health Technology, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fd7zvc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment