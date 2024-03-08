Hydrogen Gas Sensors Market To Reach USD 685.3 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hydrogen Gas Sensors Market size was valued at USD 253.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to have a market size of USD 685.3 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 11.7%.

One of the main drivers of the hydrogen gas sensors market expansion is the growing need for hydrogen sensors for industrial applications. Hydrogen sensors are especially useful in industrial settings because they can identify hydrogen leaks and set off alarms, ventilation systems, system shutdowns, and emergency response notifications.

The increasing use of hydrogen gas sensors results from the increased focus on the early detection of hydrogen leaks. Owing to hydrogen's flammable nature, employers in the manufacturing, processing, and energy sectors, among others, have begun to install hydrogen gas sensors to guarantee workplace safety and occupational health. In addition, some of the top automakers, such as Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, Daimler, and BMW, support the hydrogen energy sector and adopt fuel cell systems at an increasing rate.

Segmentation Overview:

The global hydrogen gas sensors market has been segmented into technology, detection range, implementation, industry, and region. The hydrogen gas sensors market is sub-segmented based on technology into electrochemical, metal oxide semiconductor, thermal conductivity, palladium, and catalytic. The electrochemical segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. Electrochemical sensors measure the level of gases using oxidation reactions that generate positive or negative circuit currents.

Hydrogen Gas Sensors Market Report Highlights:

The global hydrogen gas sensors market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 11.7% by 2032.

The growing emphasis on early detection of hydrogen leaks is leading to increased adoption of hydrogen gas sensors.

Asia Pacific held a significant position in 2022 and is projected to lead market growth in the forthcoming years. Rapid industrialization and emphasis on energy production are some major growth factors.

Some prominent players in the hydrogen gas sensors market report include Nexceris, LLC, Honeywell International, Figaro Engineering Inc., Siemens AG, Nemoto & Co. Ltd, Membrapor AG, Nissha FIS Inc., Aeroqual Ltd, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Renesas, Euro-Gas Management Services Ltd., and Robert Bosch LLC.

Industry Trends and Insights:

DD-Scientific, a leader for high performance launched new hydrogen sensors, in 2023 that are ideal for variety of applications. These products are equipped with high-capacity filters to eliminate carbon monoxide from the system.

Hydrogen Gas Sensors Market Segmentation:

By Technology: Electrochemical, Metal Oxide Semiconductor, Thermal Conductivity, MEMS, Palladium, and Catalytic

By Detection Range: 0-1000 ppm, 0-5000 ppm, 0-20000 ppm and > 0-20000 ppm

By Implementation: Fixed and Portable

By Industry: Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Power, Chemical and Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

