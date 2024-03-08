New York, United States , March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Children’s Mental Health Market Size Is Expected To Hold A Substantial Share By 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of during the projected period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/3720



Childhood is a unique and transformative stage of life. Mental health problems may be more common in children who go through physical, emotional, or social changes, such as being exposed to abuse, violence, or poverty. Ensuring access to mental health care, promoting socioemotional learning and psychological well-being, and preventing adversity are all critical to children's health and well-being throughout adolescence and adulthood. Furthermore, In the United States, 8.2% of children between the ages of 5 and 17 who received mental health treatment in 2021 also took medication, and 11.5% of those children received counselling or therapy from a mental health professional, according to CNN health data. The researchers found that, in contrast to 11.3% of children between the ages of 5 and 11, 18.9% of children between the ages of 12 and 17 received mental health treatment after performing an age-based analysis of the data. The researchers found no statistically significant difference in the percentage of girls and boys who had received counselling or therapy (12.1%), despite the fact that 7.3% of girls and 9% of boys, respectively, reported having taken medication for mental health issues. Suicide is the fourth most common cause of death for people between the ages of 15 and 19. In addition, ignoring the mental health and psychosocial development of kids and teenagers has long-term consequences that limit their capacity to lead contented lives as adults. However, the negative perception of mental illness is a major barrier to treatment in the mental health market, preventing people from seeking care. One of the biggest problems the mental health sector is facing, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, is the lack of certified mental health practitioners.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Children’s Mental Health Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Mental Disorder (Mood Disorders, Anxiety Disorders, Personality Disorders, Psychotic Disorders, Eating Disorders, Others), By Treatment Techniques (Intervention Counselling, Individualized Therapy, Group Therapy, Family Counselling, Discharge Planning, Others), By Services (Emergency Mental Health Services, Outpatient Counselling), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023–2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/3720

The anxiety disorders segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the anticipation period.

On the basis of mental disorder, the global children’s mental health market is segmented into mood disorders, anxiety disorders, personality disorders, psychotic disorders, eating disorders, and others. Among these, the anxiety disorders segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the anticipation period. Children who have gone through difficult life events, such as the death of a parent, moving, or experiencing traumatic events, are more likely to experience depression anxiety disorders are a common mental illness among children, affecting millions of children worldwide. It is the result of complex interactions between social, psychological, and cultural factors.

The intervention counselling segment is witnessing significant growth through the predicted timeframe.

On the basis of treatment technique, the global children’s mental health market is segmented into intervention counselling, individualized therapy, group therapy, family counselling, discharge planning, and others. Among these, the intervention counselling segment is witnessing significant growth through the predicted timeframe. Intervention counselling focuses on challenging and changing cognitive distortions, including the ideas, attitudes, and behaviours that accompany them, in order to improve emotional regulation and assist people in developing their own coping mechanisms.

The emergency mental health services segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global children’s mental health market during the estimation period.

Based on the services, the global children’s mental health market is classified into emergency mental health services, and outpatient counselling. Among these, the emergency mental health services segment is expected to hold the largest share of the children’s mental health market during the estimation period. Emergency mental health services offer immediate and short-term care to children who are experiencing a mental health crisis, such as suicidal ideation, self-harm, or severe anxiety or depression. Emergency mental health services are typically provided in hospital emergency rooms or crisis centers. Through outpatient counselling services, people with mental health disorders can receive ongoing treatment on an outpatient basis. Individual, family, and group therapy are all potential elements of outpatient counselling.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3720

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. For instance, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) reported in 2020 that 40 million Americans who are 18 years of age or older suffer from anxiety disorders annually. These components will help the regional market grow over the projection period. Leading companies in the North American market focus on researching and developing cutting-edge therapies and treatments for mental health conditions, while engaging in intense competition.

Europe is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Europe is the second-largest market for mental health services due to a rise in the general public's awareness of mental health issues and a rise in the demand for these services. The market has a fragmented competitive landscape due to the large number of small and mid-sized players operating in it.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global children’s mental health are Behavioral Health Network, Inc., CareTech Holdings PLC, Pyramid Healthcare, Promises, Behavioral Health, Ascension Seton, North Range Behavioral Health, Acadia Healthcare, The MENTOR Network, Universal Health Services, Inc., Strategic Behavioral Health, Pyramid Healthcare, Promises Behavioral Health and others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/3720

Recent Developments

In December 2023, A Chicago-based foundation announced that it has secured the first $2 million in funding to expand its grant program, which will assist young girls and women who have experienced trauma and violence in the city.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Children’s Mental Health Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Children’s Mental Health Market, Mental Disorder Analysis

Mood Disorders

Anxiety Disorders

Personality Disorders

Psychotic Disorders

Eating Disorders

Others

Children’s Mental Health Market, Treatment Technique Analysis

Intervention Counselling

Individualized Therapy

Group Therapy

Family Counselling

Discharge Planning

Others

Children’s Mental Health Market, Services Analysis

Emergency Mental Health Services

Outpatient Counselling

Children’s Mental Health Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Type (Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT & Ketamine), By Application (Alzheimer Dementia, Anorexia and Obesity, Anxiety, Cluster Headaches, Depressive Disorders & Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Consumer Genomics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Genetic Relatedness, Diagnostics, Sports Nutrition & Health), By End User (Research Institute, Healthcare facilities, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceuticals Company & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Dermatome Device Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Powered, Drum), By Application (Plastic Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, General Surgery, Chronic Burn Care Treatments, & Others), By End User (ASCs, Hospitals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Critical Care, Neonatal, Transport & Portable), By Ventilation Mode (Invasive, Non-Invasive), By End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter