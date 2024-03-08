Share subscriptions based on stock options 2020A

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 8 March 2024 at 1:30 pm EET

Between 21 November 2023 and 14 February 2024, a total of 2,183 Siili Solutions Plc new shares has been subscribed for with the company's stock options 2020A. For subscriptions made with the stock options 2020A, the entire subscription price of EUR 16,525.31 shall be recorded into the invested non-restricted equity fund.

As a result of the subscriptions the number of Siili Solutions Plc shares increases to 8,140,263.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register on 8 March 2024, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The shares shall be traded on the NASDAQ Helsinki together with the old shares as of 11 March 2024.

The share subscription period for stock options 2020A started on 1 August 2022 and has ended on 31 January 2024.

The terms and conditions of stock options 2020A with additional information are available on the company's website at https://www.siili.com.

Further information:

CFO Aleksi Kankainen

Phone: +358 (0)40 534 2709, email: aleksi.kankainen(at)siili.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Principal media

https://www.siili.com

Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a unique combination of a digital agency and a technology powerhouse. We believe in human-centricity in everything we deliver. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Siili has offices in Finland, Germany, Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, the United Kingdom and USA. Siili Solutions Plc shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Siili has grown profitably since it was founded in 2005. www.siili.com/fi