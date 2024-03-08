WOO X Lists $ZIG on its Spot Market and Offers Users a Chance to Share a 98,000 $ZIG Prize Pool

MAHÉ, Seychelles, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed $ZIG on its spot market.



Zignaly is a social investment platform that allows retail investors to invest with professional asset managers securely from within the Zignaly platform. Neither Zignaly nor the professional trader/wealth manager charges any upfront payment, and profits are automatically distributed to users and traders.

ZIG is the token that powers the Zignaly ecosystem. As a utility token, not only can users buy or sell ZIG like any other cryptocurrency, but ZIG comes with a wide range of use cases and benefits.

WOO X is hosting a campaign starting March 8, allowing participants to engage in various activities and win $ZIG tokens. Visit the $ZIG campaign on WOO X for more details.

