Ashland drives gender parity, shines spotlight on the inspirational power of women from lab bench to real life, and announces Responsible Solvers™ speaker series

WILMINGTON, Del., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of International Women’s Day, Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is shining a spotlight on 30 inspirational female solvers from across the company to recognize their contributions, reinforce gender equity, drive parity, and help fuel inspiration for women in every corner of the world.

During the annual event, organized by the Ashland International Women’s Network (AWIN), the company increased support for their ongoing partnership with greenlight4girls (g4g), an international nonprofit organization that encourages girls (and boys) of any nation and age to consider science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum and STEM-related careers. Ashland's $25,000 commitment to g4g honors the awards recipients by continuing to fund the organization’s global work to instill confidence in girls and to share the fun and function of science in all its forms.

Ashland also announced its Responsible Solvers™ employee engagement and speaker series for 2024 which includes external and internal speakers. Last month, the African Descendants Network and AWIN sponsored an exclusive 90-minute session with Dr. Yabome Gilpin-Jackson, a globally recognized, multiple award-winning scholar, human development consultant, author, researcher, professor, and leader about The Power of Resonance: From an African Descent Employee Network to Social Inclusion for All. Additional speakers are planned for the year.

Internally, expert solvers will host topics ranging from environmental goals and Science Based Targets to social philanthropy focused on STEM, inclusion and diversity, community relations, and governance including cyber security and ethics. The series also includes information about safety, sustainable sourcing, commercial innovations and more.

As a global company with more than 50 percent of its employees outside of the United States, Ashland has increased female representation globally by three percent to 31 percent over the last three years and today, 37 percent the company’s global leaders* are women.

“Through the Ashland Women’s International Network (AWIN), we are raising the visibility of exceptionally inspirational women,” said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland. “Furthering our commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG), Ashland will continue our social focus on STEM and inclusion and diversity.”

“Through Ashland’s Responsible Solvers™ program we are inspiring more students at all levels to experience STEM opportunities,” continued Novo. “Our goal is to ignite the spark for STEM at a young age and expand the number of female and minority students pursuing advanced degrees in STEM, instilling confidence in these young students that they can be the changemakers of the future.”

“Our objectives and the mission of greenlight4girls are aligned — together, we are training the next generation of women leaders. Our commitment reinforces Ashland’s passion for STEM, its pervasiveness in our lives, and contributions to our business success,” concluded Novo.

To learn more, visit www.ashland.com/iwd2024

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,900 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

About greenlight for girls

Greenlight for girls is an international non-profit organization headquartered in both Brussels, Belgium (as an international organization registered asbl) and in the US (as a registered 501c3) dedicated to inspiring girls (and boys) of all ages and backgrounds to pursue STEM subjects by introducing them to the world of science, technology, engineering & mathematics in fun and exciting hands-on learning. Together with our long-standing Board members, global partnerships, inspirational leaders and a vast growing network of dedicated team members and volunteers, we are making a difference to inspire future scientists, engineers, inventors, innovators around the world. Since our inception in 2010, we have now reached over 58,000 STEM adventurers of all ages and backgrounds with more than 350 engaging events on six continents, 34 countries, 103 cities with the help of a network of 8,500 role model and mentors. For press enquiries, please contact info@greenlightforgirls.org

* Senior manager/director level and above.

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

