Global Organic Food And Beverages Market Size To Worth USD 785.53 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 13.20%

New York, United States , March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organic Food and Beverages Market Size is to Grow from USD 227.45 Billion in 2023 to USD 785.53 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.20% during projected period.





Agricultural items developed or produced using organic farming methods are known as organic foods and beverages. Organic food is defined as food produced using organic farming methods and without the use of synthetic pesticides or insecticides. This food manufacturer does not use any chemical additives or preservatives. People are becoming more aware and worried about how conventional farming methods affect the environment. If these acts are taken regularly, the problems will include loss of biodiversity, water and air pollution, and soil damage. Organic foods and beverages benefit human health, the environment, and the welfare of animals. It offers nutritional advantages over a traditional diet. One of the primary drivers of the global organic foods and drinks market is an increase in chemical food poisoning incidents. Clean-label products are in high demand since people prefer plant-based products and vegan foods are thought to be healthier. However, the high costs are caused by limited farming, time-consuming production techniques, and the need for a high labour input. Organic food and beverages need a great amount of labour and time to manufacture because they do not use chemicals, pesticides, artificial fertilizers, or growth hormones.

Global Organic Food and Beverages Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Organic Foods & Vegetables, Organic Meat, Fish & Poultry, Organic Dairy Products, Organic Frozen & Processed Foods, Organic Non-Dairy Beverages, Organic Coffee & Tea, Organic Beer & Wine, Other Organic Food & Beverages), By Process (Processed, Unprocessed), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Sales Channel, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The organic foods & vegetables segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global organic food and beverages market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product type, the global organic food and beverages market is divided into organic foods & vegetables, organic meat, fish & poultry, organic dairy products, organic frozen &processed foods, organic non-dairy beverages, organic coffee & tea, organic beer & wine, and other organic food & beverages. Among these, the organic foods & vegetables segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global organic food and beverages market during the projected timeframe. Organic foods and beverages provide consumers with maximum health benefits. After all, they are preservative-free and manufactured with natural ingredients.

The unprocessed segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global organic food and beverages market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the process, the global organic food and beverages market is divided into processed, and unprocessed. Among these, the unprocessed segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global organic food and beverages market during the projected timeframe. The unprocessed portion of the organic food and beverage industry satisfies this need by offering whole, unadulterated foods with their original nutritional value and purity. Since processed foods are carcinogenic, there is a great demand for unprocessed organic food products.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global organic food and beverages market during the estimated period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global organic food and beverages market is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, online sales channels, and others. Among these, the supermarket/hypermarket segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the Organic Food and Beverages Market during the estimated period. Several wealthy countries are rapidly growing their supermarket/hypermarket dominance. People may purchase groceries and other food items at supermarkets and hypermarkets.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global organic food and beverages market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global organic food and beverages market over the forecast period. This increase can be attributed to dietary changes and advances in farming techniques to fulfil the growing demand for organic products as the disease's prevalence rises. Organic foods are increasingly popular in industrialized countries. The food and beverage industry in North America is predicted to grow rapidly owing to the goods' unique characteristics, which include being environmentally friendly, devoid of chemicals and residues, and healthier than traditional products. Consumer awareness of the benefits of eating non-genetically modified or changed goods is projected to rise in this region.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global organic food and beverages market during the projected timeframe. The key reasons influencing market growth include increased awareness of the health benefits of organic foods, more customer disposable income, and an improvement in the region's level of living. The rise can be ascribed to the growing popularity of ready-to-eat foods among the working class.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global organic food and beverages market include Amy's Kitchen, Inc., General Mills Inc., SpartanNash Company, Dean Foods Company, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., WhiteWave Foods Co., Starbucks Corporation, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Danone, The Hershey Company, Eden Foods, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Whole Foods Market Inc., The Kroger Co., United Natural Foods, Inc., and Others.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Organic India, a premier organic tea and health brand, introduced two new tea and infusion options: Tulsi Detox Kahwa and Peppermint Refresh. Both teas are certified organic and vegan, and they are available in loose-leaf and teabag form. The launch of these new teas is part of Organic India's goal to provide consumers with healthy and sustainable wellness products.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global organic food and beverages market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Organic Food and Beverages Market, By Product Type

Organic Foods & Vegetables

Organic Meat

Fish & Poultry

Organic Dairy Products

Organic Frozen & Processed Foods

Organic Non-Dairy Beverages

Organic Coffee & Tea

Organic Beer & Wine

Other Organic Food & Beverages

Global Organic Food and Beverages Market, By Process

Processed

Unprocessed

Global Organic Food and Beverages Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others

Global Organic Food and Beverages Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



