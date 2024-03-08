Scatec, Hydro Rein and Equinor start commercial operations at Mendubim solar plant in Brazil 

Oslo, 8 March 2024 – Scatec ASA, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, together with its partners Hydro Rein (part of Norsk Hydro ASA) and Equinor ASA is pleased to announce the supply and production of electricity from the Mendubim solar plant in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. This marks a significant step in advancing sustainable energy initiatives in one of the world's largest energy-producing countries.



The 531-megawatt (MW) solar plant represents Scatec's second venture in Brazil and is a collaborative effort with Norwegian partners Equinor and Hydro Rein. The companies have secured a 20-year USD-denominated power purchase agreement (PPA) with Alunorte, a leading global supplier of alumina for the aluminium industry majority owned by Hydro ASA, covering approximately 60 percent of the anticipated power output. The remaining capacity will be marketed in the Brazilian power market.

Scatec's CEO, Terje Pilskog, states, "The Mendubim solar power plant marks a pivotal milestone in realising our strategic objectives and reinforces our position in a prominent renewable energy growth market, bolstered by our partners Equinor and Hydro Rein. The burgeoning solar energy market in Brazil aligns with our commitment to sustainable progress, and we are excited to advance this impactful project with approximately 3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents avoided”.

Scatec Brazil General Manager, Aleksander Skaare, says, "I would like to thank our exceptional team for their unwavering dedication and skill in navigating the complexities of constructing a solar power plant. Your hard work and resilience have truly powered our success in Brazil, and we are excited to now deliver energy to power the equivalent of approximately 600,000 households."

Hydro Rein’s CEO Olivier Girardot, says, “We are thrilled to complete the first of Hydro Rein’s renewable energy projects in Brazil. Our mission is to develop renewable energy solutions for more sustainable industries, and Mendubim does just that. Most of the power output will go to Hydro’s alumina refinery Alunorte in Pará, supporting one of the largest decarbonization projects in the world. We are very proud to take part in this development together with Equinor and Scatec.”

Olav Kolbeinstveit, senior vice president for onshore and markets within Renewables at Equinor says, “Launching a major new solar plant in Brazil in partnership with Scatec and Hydro Rein is an important achievement. Equinor has conducted business in Brazil for over two decades, and we see the country as a core area for long-term profitable growth. By investing in renewable energy, we are supporting Brazil's ambitions towards a diverse energy mix and helping to meet the expected power demand growth in the country.”



Carlos Neves, vice president operations at Alunorte, says, "We have a very robust roadmap to decarbonization to produce green Alumina in Alunorte refinery which will bring us to be one of the lowest carbon emitting refineries in the world by 2030 and reach zero emissions by 2040. With this project we reinforce Hydro's commitment to deliver zero-carbon aluminium products to customers, and Alunorte is an important enabler of the overall ambition of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

All three partners have an equal economic interest of 30% in the project. In conjunction with the start of commercial operations, Alunorte has exercised its call option and now holds the remaining 10%.



