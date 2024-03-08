Generative AI in the Global Pharmaceutical Market 2024-2030 - Deep Learning Leads Growth, with the Drug Discovery Segment Dominating Amid Rising Demand for Large Dataset Analysis

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Pharmaceutical Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Generative AI in the global pharmaceutical market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 29.5% from 2024 to 2030. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the clinical trial research, drug discovery, research and development markets.

The major drivers for this market are rising demand for innovative drug discovery and development processes and design clinical trials, growing requirement to generate synthetic data for clinical trials, and increasing need to monitor the safety and efficacy, and analyze patient data and identify personalized treatment plans.

Market Insights



The report forecasts that deep learning will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it is highly effective method for discovering patterns and removing significant representations from huge datasets.



Within this market, drug discovery will remain the largest segment due to rising need for analysis of large datasets and chemical structures.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, high need for drug discovery and development, and presence of major players in the region.



Generative AI in Pharmaceutical by Segment



The study includes a forecast for generative AI in the global pharmaceutical by type, technology, application, and region.



Generative AI in Pharmaceutical Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

Generative AI in Pharmaceutical Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Querying Method

Context-Aware Processing

Others

Generative AI in Pharmaceutical Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Clinical Trial Research

Drug Discovery

Research and Development

Others

Generative AI in Pharmaceutical Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Generative AI Companies in Pharmaceutical Market



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies generative AI companies in pharmaceutical market cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the generative AI companies in pharmaceutical market are profiled in this report include-

Bayer

Insilico Medicine

Atomwise

BenevolentAI

Numerate

XtalPi

Berg Health

Conduent Incorporated

Fujitsu

OKRA

Features of Generative AI in the Global Pharmaceutical Market

Market Size Estimates: Generative AI in pharmaceutical market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Generative AI in pharmaceutical market size by type, technology, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Generative AI in pharmaceutical market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, technologies, applications, and regions for generative AI in the pharmaceutical market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of generative AI in the pharmaceutical market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for generative AI in the pharmaceutical market by type (small molecule and large molecule), technology (deep learning, natural language processing, querying method, context-aware processing, and others), application (clinical trial research, drug discovery, research and development, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a47avi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.