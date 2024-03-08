Global Hospital Beds Market Insights 2023-2024 and 2029 Featuring Key Vendors - Stryker, Invacare, Paramount Bed, Medline Industries, LINET spol, and Getinge

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hospital Beds Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hospital beds market was valued at $3.66 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of $4.84 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.71% from 2023-2029

The global hospital beds market report contains exclusive data on 43 Vendors. Stryker Corp, Invacare, Paramount Bed Holdings, Medline Industries, LINET spol, and Getinge are some leading players currently dominating the global hospital beds market. The global hospital beds market is highly fragmented. Large corporations dominate the market.

However, there are significant growth opportunities for new entrants. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for both existing and future/emerging players due to the presence of a large pool of target patient population, increasing elderly population, chronic disease prevalence, various other events such as patients recovering from surgeries, accidental care, emergency care settings, and ambulatory setups, among others.

Europe was the most significant geographical segment of the global hospital beds market, with a share of over 30% in 2023. The market dominance of Europe is due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. For instance, over 50 million people in Europe have more than one chronic disease. The region is also witnessing an increase in the average life expectancy rate, fueling the prevalence of various diseases and contributing to the rise in hospital admissions.



APAC's global hospital beds market is growing significantly and is expected to continue during the forecast period. Furthermore, the APAC is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the global hospital beds market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by factors such as the rise in the economy of countries in this region, the living standards of people that are increasing due to an increase in per capita income and spending capability, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and cardiovascular disease in countries such as India and China.







Hospital beds are available in different types in various departments, such as emergency departments, critical care departments (ICU), and other general wards, as required. ICU beds are well equipped with accessors such as X-ray cassette holders, section mattress bases, and stepless pneumatic adjustment designed to support and assist healthcare staff for effective workflow.

With the increasing chronic disease prevalence, there is rising hospital admission, especially in critical care centers, which is driving the demand for ICU-compatible hospital beds. Road accident cases and factory accidents are increasing in developed as well as developing countries, which is contributing to ICU admissions in the country, boosting the demand for hospital beds in ICU departments.



Hospital beds play a vital role in healthcare as caregivers use them during patient treatment. Over the past decade, hospital beds have undergone a paradigm transformation driven by factors such as an increase in the elderly population, the need to reduce pressure sores, and an increase in obese patients. Many vendors are increasingly focusing on improving the design, efficiency, and safety, as well as incorporating additional features to provide quality patient care while providing healthcare services in any healthcare setting.



GLOBAL HOSPITAL BEDS MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

The full-electric hospital beds are growing significantly and dominating the global market, with the fastest CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period. Full-electric hospital beds enable patients with reduced mobility to move freely. In recent years, there has been a rising prevalence of patients suffering from chronic and other acute disease conditions such as spinal injuries, paralysis, and others. This patient population demands full-electric hospital beds for better assistance and quality care. Also, quick assistance with intelligent features such as continuous monitoring and bed alarms, among others, increase the demand for full-electric beds in medical emergency rooms.

Non-intensive care beds dominate the application segment share of the global hospital beds market. The increasing hospital admission for treatment and increasing patient population is driving the demand for non-intensive care beds in general wards, thereby boosting the demand for hospital beds across the globe.

By care type, the curative beds segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period. Long-term care beds are specialized hospital beds that meet the needs of patients with chronic impairments, which may reduce their independence in activities of daily living. And with the rise in chronic diseases due to the increasing elderly population worldwide is boosting the demand for long-term care beds.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

By Product

Full-electric Hospital Beds

Semi-electric Hospital Beds

Manual Hospital Beds

By Application

Non-Intensive Care Beds

Intensive Care Beds

By Care

Long-term care Beds

Rehabilitative Care Beds

Others

By End-users

Hospitals

Home Healthcare Settings

Nursing Homes/Long-term Care Facilities/Elder Homes

Others

