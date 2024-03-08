WOO X lists $VOYA token of Merlin, Bitcoin's largest Layer 2 solution

MAHÉ, Seychelles, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X, a leading global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform, announces the listing of $VOYA, the native token of Merlin Chain, known as the largest Bitcoin Layer 2 solution, with over $3.6 billion staked assets.



“WOO X's listing of $VOYA underscores a commitment to innovation and accessibility in the crypto space, aligning with Merlin’s goal of empowering Bitcoin's native assets, protocols, and products on Layer 1 through a Layer 2 network. This early, $VOYA demonstrates a market capitalization of $68 million with over 330,000 on-chain holders. Moreover, Merlin Chain benefits from a robust developer community exceeding 1,000 members and boasts a vibrant asset ecosystem with over 600 collections,” WOO X said.

Merlin Chain’s solution integrates the ZK-Rollup network, decentralized oracle network, and on-chain BTC fraud-proof modules. Merlin Chain, a subsidiary product line of Bitmap Tech, has an overall market cap exceeding $3.6 billion and has seen remarkable success with its BRC-420 "Blue Box" collection on Ordinals, further solidifying its position as a leader in the crypto market.

WOO X is hosting a campaign starting March 8th, allowing participants to engage in various activities and win $VOYA tokens. Visit the $VOYA campaign on WOO X for more details.

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.