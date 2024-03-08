Global Pet Pad Market to Touch Valuation of USD 2092.4 Million by 2032 | Sales of Pee Pads to Surpass USD 800 Million by 2032, Astute Analytica Report

New Delhi, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Astute Analytica research, the global pet pad market is projected to grow to US$ 2,092.4 million by 2032, up from US$ 1,075.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

Pet pad sales are growing at a consistent pace. More people now own pets, and these animals are being spoiled with convenience products. The average American household has about three pets, so when it comes to pet-related items such as pads, it drives a significant demand. Pet owners are also becoming more financially stable. With that extra cash flow, they’re able to buy more things for their animal companions. North America has the highest growth in this market, but Europe and Asia aren’t too far behind. As Astute Analytica’s research shows that sales of pet products show that consumers are shifting towards buying their stuff online. The availability of products like dog training pads or puppy pee pads on Amazon surely plays a huge role in this growth.

Our research shows that customers use pet pads for various reasons across the global pe pad market. First-time dog owners who have brought home a new puppy help contribute to almost 90% of pet pad usage during house-training. Older dogs who struggle with keeping it in also use them quite often for comfort and cleanliness. When traveling with pets or having them stay in a crate for hours, these super-absorbent objects offer familiarity and safety for our furry friends. The success of these products could be credited to the preferences of consumers too. Most people want some high-tech features included in their pet’s accessories like odor control or leak-proof designs. It has also been found that most of the consumers are avoiding buying generic brands and prefer buying them from specific labels like Hartz Ultra-Absorbent Training Pads or AmazonBasics Leak-Proof Pet Pads.

Key Findings in Global Pet Pad Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 2,092.4 million CAGR 7.68% Largest Region (2023) North America (36.8%) By Type Disposable Pet Pad (71.1%) By Application Pee Pads (42.5%) Top Trends Rise of eco-friendly, biodegradable pet pads.

Increased focus on specialized pads for different needs (breed size, incontinence, travel).

Growth of subscription-based pet pad delivery services. Top Drivers Increasing pet ownership rates globally.

Urbanization and limited outdoor access.

Aging pet population with incontinence needs. Top Challenges Competition between established brands and niche players.

Balancing innovation with cost-effectiveness.

Pet Pad Subscriptions Gaining Popularity: Convenience, Customization, and Peace of Mind for Pet Owners Captures Attention

Astute Analytica has found that providers in the global pet pad market are increasingly focusing on personalization and convenience. This comes as a result of increasing subscription-based deliveries in today’s market. This sort of model addresses common problems pet owners face daily; like running out of pads at unexpected times or the inconvenience of continuously going back to the store for more. For example, Chewy and Petco in the US (or Zooplus and bitiba in Europe) offer customizable options with predictable costs. One can even tailor pad size, absorbency levels, and delivery frequency to match their specific pets needs. Some companies have also started offering eco-friendly options for pet owners who care about the environment. In addition, Doorables and other providers are pushing to offer pet pads that are better for the environment.

Pee Pad Market Booms: Rising Pet Ownership and Urbanization Fuel Demand

The pet pad business is booming across the pet pad market, and it's not hard to see why. With nearly 70% of American households owning at least one pet, demand is high. Especially in overcrowded cities like Houston (TX), Bern (Switzerland), Havana (Cuba), San Diego (CA), San Francisco (CA), Denver (CO), Chicago (IL), where living spaces are shrinking, many pet owners are giving up on outdoor potty training. Instead, they're turning to pads that their pets can use indoors. The elderly pet population also contributes to this trend. As dogs get older, they're prone to bladder control issues and will often need a pee pad close by at all times. People stuck with busy schedules or who have limited mobility find the pads especially convenient for trips outside.

Additionally, online sales for the product in the pet pad market have soared over the last year as people become more aware of them and how easy it is to purchase them over the internet. Over half of dog owners say they've used pee pads before, and plenty of elderly people buy them to support their aging pets' needs. Only 30% of Americans have access to an outdoor area for their animals, so many veterinarians recommend pee pads for those clients whose pets aren't able to go outside often enough.

As time goes on and new products enter the pet pad market, the market players continue to respond with enthusiasm too: Odor control innovations are a hot item right now; so are pads with pheromone attractants that encourage pets to use them; travel-sized sets are getting extremely popular among pet owners who never takes their animal out; and reusable options do wonders for the environment while still ensuring cleanliness around home or office space.

North America Leads the Global Pet Pad Market With over 36% Market Share

The pet pad industry has quite a few players, with the market growing and competition becoming more heated. Market giants like Hartz, Four Paws, and Amazon Basics have a good grip on the market. They’ve got great brand recognition and sales networks that help them get products to customers easily. These three brands are known for product innovation too; it’s what keeps bringing people back. Advanced odor control technology, pheromone attractants, leak-proof designs – all of these things make their pads more appealing to anyone.

That being said, there’s plenty of room for niche businesses too. Eco-friendly pet pads have been made from biodegradable materials. It’s commonly purchased by consumers that value sustainability most when buying products for their pets. Then there’s ultra-absorbent pads for older animals and custom-sized pads specifically tailored to different breeds - just another way smaller brands are trying to give customers exactly what they want. For some consumers, convenience is everything and that will never change. In line with this, the demand for subscription-based services is started to see some ray of hope across the developed markets like North America and Europe. For instance, Doorables delivers personalized pad bundles straight to consumers’ door.

Pet Pad Market Heats Up: Established Brands Face Disruptive Competition

The pet pad market is a mix of established and emerging players, and the competition between them is fierce as demand for the product continues to grow. The larger companies like Hartz, Four Paws, and Amazon Basics own a big chunk of the market. Their dominance makes it easier to get their stuff in front of customers, which they then use as an opportunity to advertise their brand's many innovations. Some of these innovations include strong odor control, pheromone attractants, and leak-proof designs.

A group of smaller companies are also entering the ring with specialty products that cater to niche customer groups. One such group is environmentally conscious pet owners. They're looking for biodegradable pads made with eco-friendly materials. Other people want ultra-absorbent pads for their elderly pets or a custom-sized pad that'll fit perfectly under their not-so-little-anymore puppy.

Speaking of convenience, there's been an uptick in subscriptions services that deliver pet pads directly to door on a schedule set by pet owners. Doorables is one company in the US pet pad market that provides such services.

Global Pet Pad Market Key Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Disposable Pads

Washable Pads

By Application

Pee Pads

Training Pads

Incontinence Pads

Whelping Pads

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

