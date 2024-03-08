Global High Performance Composites Market is set to expand at a 10.3% CAGR by 2034, reaching US$ 36.8 billion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The high performance composites market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 13.9 billion by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 36.8 billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 10.3%. A key driver of the market is the need for lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency, performance, and sustainability.



Technological advancements in composite manufacturing processes, such as automated layup, resin infusion, and additive manufacturing, are driving market growth by enabling the production of complex shapes and structures with high precision and efficiency.

The advancements contribute to developing innovative composite materials with enhanced properties, such as improved impact resistance, thermal stability, and fire retardancy.

Elevate Your Strategy with Our Exclusive Report: Request Your Sample Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19148

Increasing investments in research and development activities to enhance composite performance, reduce production costs, and explore new applications to fuel market expansion. Companies collaborate with research institutions and universities to develop next-generation composite materials and manufacturing techniques that meet evolving industry requirements and regulatory standards.

Despite the promising growth prospects, the high-performance composites market faces challenges such as high initial costs, limited recycling options, and concerns about environmental impact.

Ongoing efforts to address these challenges and the growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly materials are expected to drive continued growth in the high-performance composites market in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Under resin type, the thermoset resins segment registered to expand at 10.2% CAGR by 2034.

The United Kingdom is estimated to register at a CAGR of 10.9% by 2034.

China experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 11.1% by 2034.

Based on fiber type, the carbon fiber composites segment is anticipated to expand at 10.1% CAGR by 2034.

“The increasing demand for lightweight materials in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and wind energy is one significant driver for the high-performance composites market,” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Obtain the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19148

Competitive Landscape

The presence of key players such as Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., and Solvay S.A. characterizes the competitive landscape of the high-performance composites market.

These companies dominate the market with their wide range of composite materials and solutions tailored to various industries. Smaller players and niche providers are focusing on specialized applications, contributing to the diverse and dynamic nature of the market. Some of the key developments are:

In September 2020, Applied Composites Holdings, LLC completed the acquisition of Alliance Spacesystems, LLC, and a renowned leader in high-performance composite structures.

In February 2023, Isoco Bikes from Saalfeld, Germany, and V Frames from Schmiedefeld, entered into an exclusivity agreement with Lehvoss Group based in Hamburg. This collaboration aims to introduce high-performance fiber-reinforced compounds, including long carbon fiber and biopolymer carbon fiber composite materials, into the production of bike frames and components.

Key Players in the High performance Composites Market

Toray Industries Inc.

Solvay S.A.

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Group-The Carbon Company

TPI Composites

Koninklijke TenCate NV

Owens Corning Corporation

BASF SE

Teijin Limited

Albany International Corporation

Click Here to Buy Your Copy: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19148

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global high-performance composites market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand market opportunities, the high-performance composites market is segmented based on resin type (thermoset resins, thermoplastic resins), fiber type (carbon fiber composites, s-glass composites, aramid fiber composites, others), application (aerospace & defense, automotive, wind turbine, pressure vessel, medical, construction, others), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights

The chemicals and materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on Chemicals & Materials

The global graphene nanocomposites market is projected to grow year-on-year by 37.0% in 2022, reaching a valuation of US$ 2,796.7 Million by 2031.

From 2023 to 2033, the wood plastic composite (WPC) floorings market is to register a 7.0% CAGR, reaching US$ 4.19 billion by 2033.

Over the forecast period, soft magnetic composite demand is anticipated to rise at a 9.3% CAGR. Total market value is predicted to increase from US$ 44,459.0 million in 2023 to US$ 1,08,392.0 million by 2033.

Demand for composite tooling is likely to witness US$ 525 million in 2023. In the forecast period between 2023 and 2033, demand is poised to exhibit a 4.9% CAGR.

The Asia-Pacific bio composites market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8,603.5 Million in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 13.4% in the forecast period.

The global wind turbine composite materials market is expected to be valued at US$ 12 Billion in 2022 and secure US$ 25.4 Billion by 2032.

The glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites market is predicted to capture a valuation of US$ 18.54 billion in 2023, and is rising to US$ 41.53 billion by 2033.

Demand for fiberglass is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period (2022-2028) and reach a valuation of US$ 13.1 Billion by 2028, up from the current market size of US$ 10.2 Billion.

The wood coatings market is anticipated to garner a modest strength with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032.

The resin capsule market is estimated at US$ 1.3 billion by 2024. The market valuation is expected to be US$ 2.1 billion by 2034, registering a moderate CAGR of 5.2%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of ~400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube