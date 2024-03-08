Determination of interest rate trigger - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Determination of interest rate trigger
The Nykredit Group has finished its bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs with interest rate adjustment as at 1 April 2024.
The interest rate level for 1Y bullet covered bonds in DKK which can trigger maturity extension at next year’s refinancing has been fixed.
|ISIN
|Interest rate trigger
|DK000954365-4
|8.25%
Detailed information on interest rate triggers and the bond sales is available at nykredit.com/ir.
Enquiries may be addressed to Christian Mauritzen, Group Treasury,
tel +45 44 55 10 14, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
