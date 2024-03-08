Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2024: Deals Listed by Company A-Z, Headline Value, Therapeutic Area, and Technology Type

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter joint venture deals.
It provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2016
- Browse joint venture deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Report Scope
The report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the joint venture trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.
The report includes:
- Trends in joint venture dealmaking in the biopharma industry
- Overview of joint venture deal structure
- Directory of joint venture deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
- The leading joint venture deals by value
- Most active joint venture dealmakers
- The leading joint venture partnering resources
In the report, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Therapeutic area
- Technology type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.
The report provides comprehensive access to available records for joint venture deals, including contract documents where available.
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the rights granted or optioned?
- What rights are granted by the agreement?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
