Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2024: Deals Listed by Company A-Z, Headline Value, Therapeutic Area, and Technology Type

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter joint venture deals.

It provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse joint venture deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Report Scope



The report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the joint venture trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.



The report includes:

Trends in joint venture dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of joint venture deal structure

Directory of joint venture deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading joint venture deals by value

Most active joint venture dealmakers

The leading joint venture partnering resources

In the report, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.



The report provides comprehensive access to available records for joint venture deals, including contract documents where available.



Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the rights granted or optioned?

What rights are granted by the agreement?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned (609 in Total)

3 Rivers Biotech

3E Bioventures Capital

3SBio

1717 Life Science Ventures

A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology

A2A Pharmaceuticals

AAP Implantate AG

Abilita Bio

ABVC BioPharma

Accumulus Synergy

Aceso Life Science

Acnos Pharma

ACT Genomics

Adalvo

ADC Therapeutics

Aditum Bio

Advanced Technologies Solutions

Aequus Pharmaceuticals

AffyXell Therapeutics

Agilis Biotherapeutics

AgonOx

Aitbiotech

Aither Ingredient

Ajlan & Bros

AJNA BioSciences

Aker BioMarine

Aleafia Health

Allied Corp

Allogene Overland Biopharm

Allogene Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics

Alpha Tau Medical

Alpine Hemp Group

Altus Formulation

Amarantus BioSciences

Amgen

Amyris

Animalcare

Antoxerene

Apax Partners

Aphria

Apical Biotek

Apollo Therapeutics

Arbele

Arbutus

ARCH Personalized Medicine Initiative

Areteia Therapeutics

Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Arphio

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arthrosi Therapeutics

Aruvant Sciences

Arvinas

Ascendis Pharma

Asklepios Biopharmaceutical

Aslan Pharma

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

ATAI Life Sciences

Athenex

ATMA Journey Centers

Atomwise

ATP

Atrapos Therapeutics

Atropos Therapeutics

Atvio Biotech

Aulos Bioscience

Auxly Cannabis Group

Avacta

Avactis Biosciences

Avalon GloboCare

Avaria Health & Beauty

Avvinity Therapeutics

Axis Therapeutics

Bain Capital

Bayer

Beckley Canopy Therapeutics

Beckley Foundation

Becton Dickinson

BeiGene

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Berry Genomics

Betaliq

BevCanna

BHB Therapeutics

Bio-Me

Bio-Techne

BioAmber

BiocurePharm

Biohealth Innovation

Biolinear Technologies

BiolineRX

BioLite Japan

Biolojic Design

Biomedican

BioMed X Innovation Center

bioMerieux

BioMotiv

BioNanoSim

BioNova Pharmaceuticals

BioSymetrics

Blackstone

BLP Management

Blueberries Medical

Bluepha

BNS Ophthalmics

Boehringer Ingelheim

BostonGene

Breakthrough Diagnostics

BridgeBio Pharma

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Broad Institute

Broadwing Bio

Buck Institute for Age Research

Bukwang Pharmaceuticals

Button Capital

Cancer Research Technology

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabis Biocare

Cannabis Therapeutics

CannAmerica Brands

CannaRoyalty

Canopy Health Innovations

Capna Intellectual

Capnia

Casa Schmidt

Casebia Therapeutics

CB2 Therapeutics

CBDerma Technology

CBDistribution

CB Therapeutics

Celexor Bio

Celogics

Cena Life

Centauri Therapeutics

Centene

Centogene

Cerba Research

Cerevel Therapeutics

Cesca Therapeutics

Champions Oncology

Charlotte's Web

Chengdu Gaotong Isotope

China-Israel Biological Technology

China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City

China Biotech Services

China National Biotech Group (CNBG)

Chinese Future Industry Investment Fund

Chinook Therapeutics

ChromaDex

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Cipla

CJ CheilJedang

Collagen Solutions Plc

Columbus Venture Partners

Consortium AI

Contour Therapeutics

Core One Labs

Cre8ive

CRISPR Therapeutics

CROMA Pharma

CureCell

Cure Therapeutics

Curi Bio

Cyclica

Cyclolab

CytoBioscience

Cytotheryx

Cytovant Sciences

and many, many more!

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1j1w5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.