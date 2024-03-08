FDA Delays Approval of Donanemab for the Treatment of Early-Stage Alzheimer’s

WASHINGTON, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The maker of donanemab, Eli Lilly, announced today that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will convene an advisory committee to consider the drug’s safety and efficacy, further delaying approval of the promising drug. UsAgainstAlzheimer’s issued the following statement in response:



“As patients, we’re obviously disappointed by any delay. We know that about 2,000 people per day progress to more advanced stages of the disease, so we urge the FDA to schedule this advisory committee as soon as possible to discuss these important questions.”

About UsAgainstAlzheimer’s

UsAgainstAlzheimer’s is engaged in a relentless pursuit to end Alzheimer’s, the sixth leading killer in America. Our work centers on prevention, early detection and diagnosis, and equal access to treatments regardless of gender, race, or ethnicity. To achieve our mission, we give voice to patients and caregivers while partnering with government, scientists, the private sector, and allied organizations -- the people who put the “Us” in UsAgainstAlzheimer’s.



