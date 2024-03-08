The New York Academy of Medicine Awards 2024-2026 Jeremiah A. Barondess Fellowship in the Clinical Transaction

New York, NY, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM), in collaboration with the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), is pleased to announce that the 2024-2026 Jeremiah A. Barondess Fellowship in the Clinical Transaction is awarded to Dr. Emily Murphy, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Murphy’s educational intervention supported by the Fellowship focuses on teaching residents to integrate social determinants of health (SDoH) into clinical reasoning and developing patient-centered plans. In short, she will teach clinicians at the bedside how they should interpret and apply social determinants of health data in the clinical care of patients to affect meaningful change in patient outcomes.

The ACGME will recognize Dr. Murphy at its Annual Educational Conference, to be held in Orlando, Florida, from March 7 to 9, 2024.

The Barondess Fellowship is awarded to junior faculty members in internal medicine to enhance medical students’ and residents’ training in the clinical transaction, a fundamental element of clinical care. The two-year, $50,000 fellowship aims to improve the patient experience by innovating and strengthening the critical skills that characterize the clinical transaction, including communicating with patients, conducting the physical exam, and applying clinical reasoning.

“Preparing clinicians to address the social determinants of health for their patients couldn’t be more critical toward advancing patient health and health equity,” said NYAM President Ann Kurth, PhD, CNM, MPH. “Meeting the training needs of residents will help strengthen their understanding of patient needs and providing necessary care.”

“The ACGME is proud to co-present the Barondess Fellowship to Dr. Murphy for her important intervention to integrate social determinants of health into resident training,” said ACGME President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP. “Her work in this area is more important than ever in promoting patient-centered care.”

SDoH Curriculum for Internal Medicine Residents

Data suggest that at baseline, internal medicine residents have significant performance gaps in integrating the SDoH into clinical reasoning, indicating a need for formal education. To meet this need, Dr. Murphy will develop a curriculum for internal medicine residents in the Osler Medical Residency Program at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. This proposed curriculum will include multidisciplinary problem-based learning and supervised clinical experiences, and will assess impact on resident education and patient outcomes.

“In 2024, we will learn more about the social determinants of health impacting our patients than ever before due to required inpatient SDoH screening. If met with appropriate education, we have the opportunity to effectively incorporate SDoH into clinical reasoning to improve patient outcomes. I am thrilled to have been awarded the Barondess Fellowship to create a curriculum to meet this educational need and am grateful to NYAM and the ACGME for their support,” said Emily Murphy, MD.

Dr. Murphy is an Assistant Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (JHUSOM). Born in Massachusetts, she completed her medical education at JHUSOM and her residency at the Harvard Brigham & Women’s Hospital/Boston Children’s Hospital Medicine – Pediatrics Residency. Dr. Murphy practices as an academic Med-Peds hospitalist and is a clinician educator for both undergraduate and graduate medical learners. She is interested in how to teach future and current physicians to address social determinants of health. She is the 2023-2024 recipient of the Society of Bedside Medicine Fellowship, during which she designed and implemented a novel SDoH curriculum for the medicine clerkship. She plans to use the Barondess Fellowship to develop a practical, patient-facing SDoH curriculum for the Osler Medical Residency Training Program at JHUSOM.

About The New York Academy of Medicine

The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) is a leading voice for innovation in public health. Throughout its 177-year history, NYAM has uniquely championed bold changes to the systems that perpetuate health inequities and keep all communities from achieving good health. Today, this work includes innovative research, programs, and policy initiatives that distinctively value community input for maximum impact. Combined with NYAM’s trusted programming and historic Library, and with the support of nearly 2,000 esteemed Fellows and Members, NYAM’s impact as a health leader continues. To learn more,visit www.nyam.org and follow @NYAMNYC on social media.

About the ACGME

The ACGME is a private, nonprofit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of approximately 11,700 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 850 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 140,500 resident and fellow physicians in 181 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME’s mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians’ education through accreditation.

