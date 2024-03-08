MaNaDr's Weight Management Program Makes Waves at World Obesity Day Walk 2024 in Singapore

SIngapore, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaNaDr, a/k/a MOBILE-HEALTH NETWORK SOLUTIONS, a provider of comprehensive 24/7 telemedicine and healthcare products and services in the APAC region, today reported that the company’s weight management program was well-received and garnered considerable interest and attention from attendees at the World Obesity Day Walk 2024 on Sunday, March 3 at Event Square at Marina Bay in Singapore. MaNaDr, the gold event sponsor, believes more than 500 attendees visited its’ booth to inquire about the weight management program.

“We were thrilled by the enthusiasm and level of engagement surrounding weight management at the event,” said MaNaDr chief executive officer and co-founder Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng. “The fact that our program is easy to follow seemed to be very appealing to most everyone we spoke to.”

Three features of the program, he said, attracted the most attention. “First, we have a one-stop online platform with 24/7 service, so patients can always get the weight-related medical care, prescriptions and support they need, usually with minimal waiting time. Second, all our doctors in the program are certified family physicians with Singapore’s latest Basic Obesity Management Accreditations. Also, each patient is also assigned a dedicated care manager who follows up on their progress, continually ensuring they receive the service they need.”

Dr. Siaw added that the program also provides each patient with app functions designed to track weight loss progress, set personal weight goals, and access tools such as a BMI calculator.

The program also provides opportunities for doctors to network with their peers and weight management specialists, said Dr. Siaw, and to utilize the company’s platform, which is integrated with various smart devices designed to track patient progress and adjust their plan as necessary.

“As the topic of weight management gains prominence in Singapore, we invite individuals concerned about this issue to discover the services we offer.”

Organised by the Singapore Association for the Study of Obesity ( https://saso.org.sg/ ), the World Obesity Day Walk is an annual event focusing on raising awareness on obesity and its impact on health while providing information and tools contributing to weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. These activities are part of the global World Obesity Day, an annual event started in 2015 to increase worldwide awareness of obesity.

According to Global Obesity Observatory, obesity in Singapore is on the rise, with 11.6 percent of the nation’s adults being obese as of 2022 compared to 8.7 percent in 2017.

Additional information on the World Obesity Day Walk 2024 is available at https://konfhub.com/wodwalk2024.

About MaNaDr:

MaNaDr is a Singapore-based healthcare platform providing affordable, comprehensive, 24/7 healthcare services and products in the APAC region. As at May 31, 2023, MaNaDr provides nearly 100,000 telehealth consults per month. As at October 31, 2023, MaNaDr has onboarded more than 700 clinics and more than 1,500 medical professionals comprising general practitioners, specialized and allied health providers. MaNaDr also offers patients the latest medical technology advances, including an A.I. FaceScan system which allows users to know their estimated vitals . The company was co-founded in 2016 by CEO Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, a recipient of Singapore’s distinguished Public Service Medal with a career spanning over 30 years in healthcare and medical informatics.

A registration statement relating to Mobile-health Network Solutions’ securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.