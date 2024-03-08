SAMBAZON® Acquires SunOpta’s Açaí and Smoothie Bowls Business, Doubling Manufacturing Capacity for Ready-to-Eat Bowls

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAMBAZON®, the pioneer and recognized global leader in organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí, today announced it has purchased SunOpta’s frozen Açaí and Smoothie bowl business, expanding SAMBAZON’s manufacturing capabilities in the United States. This strategic acquisition will unlock innovation offerings within SAMBAZON’s bowl portfolio with new dry toppings, savory toppings, organic fruit inclusions on top of bowls as well as innovative bases that include tropical fruits, purees, as well as emerging and popular seed bowls. The new manufacturing lines also double SAMBAZON’s production capabilities.



Today, SAMBAZON is the #1 global brand of Açaí and the first Certified Organic and Fair Trade Açaí company in the world, selling its consumer-packaged items in over 30,000 supermarkets mass merchandisers and club locations in more than 50 countries. SAMBAZON’s Açaí and smoothie bowls are packaged in eco-friendly plant-based, fiber bowls and are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Certified.

SAMBAZON’s current ready-to-eat bowls are produced at two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil, near the Açaí harvesters. These facilities uphold the highest food quality standards, ensuring Açaí quality and traceability “from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand.” SAMBAZON is already the dominant player in the popular ready-to-eat bowl category. This acquisition adds additional US-based manufacturing lines, which will continue to support SAMBAZON’s eco commitments on packaging and certified Organic products, while also increasing the speed to market and supply chain efficiency in the United States with domestic production.

“This strategic acquisition signifies a major advancement in SAMBAZON’s ability to distribute nutritious, sustainably sourced superfoods more broadly, building a strong and diversified bowl business to deliver exceptional value and impact in the health food sector,” said SAMBAZON Global CFO/COO, Ricardo Perdigao.

SAMBAZON

SAMBAZON is the pioneer and recognized global leader in Açaí. Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce “certified Açaí” to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products such as Smoothie Packs, Ready to Eat Açaí Bowls, and Juices from a proprietary supply chain, pioneering transparency from the “palm of the tree to the palm of your hand.” SAMBAZON’s Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has helped to positively impact thousands of local growers by donating over $1.5 million to build or renovate healthcare centers, community centers, and schools. SAMBAZON Açaí Bowl shops are now available for franchising and licensing, bringing health and wellness to the quick-serve restaurant industry in various segments such as Universities, Healthcare, Stadiums, Airports, and Neighborhoods. To learn more about SAMBAZON, follow @sambazon on Instagram.