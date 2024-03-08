Apollo Names Chris McIntyre Global Head of the Institutional Client Group

NEW YORK, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) today announced the appointment of Chris McIntyre as Partner, Global Head of the Institutional Client Group and member of the firm’s Leadership Team, effective April 15, 2024. Based in New York, he will be responsible for managing the firm’s institutional distribution channel. McIntyre joins a talented team that delivered robust third-party inflows of approximately $45 billion in 2023.



Apollo Co-Presidents Scott Kleinman and Jim Zelter said, “Institutions around the globe have long formed the bedrock of our leading alternative asset management and retirement services businesses. Chris’ deep relationships and private markets expertise will be highly accretive as we continue to offer diversified, tailored investment solutions to our most valued partners. We are excited to welcome Chris to our team.”

McIntyre said, “Apollo is distinguished by its highly sophisticated, aligned, and active approach to partnering with investors and strong track record of innovation across strategies. I look forward to working closely with leaders across the business as we seek to continue delivering excess returns for our clients while also evolving to meet their changing needs.”

McIntyre previously served as Partner and Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where he led the firm’s Asset Management business in North America advising senior leaders from global alternative and traditional asset managers. McIntyre earned his BA from Yale University and MBA from Columbia Business School.

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2023, Apollo had approximately $651 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

