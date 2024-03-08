Europe Electric Farm Tractor Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028: Favouring Policies toward Electric Vehicle Adoption Driving the Market

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Electric Farm Tractor Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe electric farm tractor market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $32.94 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $63.20 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.92% between 2023 and 2028. The electric farm tractor market is experiencing significant growth due to various factors such as increased demand for sustainable farming practices within the agriculture sector, the adoption of electrification and automation in agricultural machinery, and advancements in energy storage systems. Over recent years, there has been a notable increase in interest in electric farm tractors among farmers, manufacturers, and researchers in the agriculture industry, leading to record-breaking sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in this sector.







Market Introduction



The Europe electric farm tractor market in Europe is undergoing substantial growth, driven by multiple factors. There is a growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices across the continent, prompting increased demand for environmentally friendly farming solutions. Additionally, the adoption of electrification and automation in agriculture machinery is gaining momentum, further propelling market growth. European countries are also investing in advanced energy storage systems to support the electrification of farm equipment. Moreover, stringent regulations aimed at reducing emissions from agricultural activities are encouraging farmers to transition to electric farm tractors. This shift is reflected in rising sales and heightened interest among farmers, manufacturers, and researchers in the region, indicating a promising outlook for the Europe electric farm tractor market.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Application

Light-Duty Tractor

Medium-Duty Tractor

Heavy-Duty Tractor

Segmentation 2: by Mode of Operation

Manual

Autonomous

Segmentation 3: by Drivetrain Technology

Battery Electric

Hybrid Electric

Segmentation 4: by Country

Germany

France

Norway

Ukraine

Netherlands

Sweden

Belgium

Greece

Switzerland

Rest-of-Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing the company's coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.

Key Companies Profiled

Rigitrac Traktorenbau AG

CLAAS KGaA mbH

EOX Tractors (Formerly H2Trac)

EVE Srl

SABI AGRI

Market Trends

Advanced Battery Technology and Future Connectivity Trends

Advancements in Battery Technology

Future Connectivity Trends (5G and LoRaWAN)

Climate Smart Agriculture Practices

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers Rise in Awareness toward Sustainable Practices in Agriculture Increased Farm Mechanization and Technology Adoption Favoring Policies toward Electric Vehicle Adoption Increased Demand for Electrification in Agriculture Industry

Business Challenges Inadequate Charging, Network Infrastructure, and Battery Recycling Challenges High Initial Cost of Equipment Development of Alternative Engine Models Limited Market Penetration Owing to Dominance of Conventional Tractors

Business Strategies Product Development and Innovation Market Development

Corporate Strategies Mergers and Acquisitions Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

Business Opportunities Integration of New/Advanced Technologies with Electric Farm Tractor Opportunities in Developing Nations



Case Studies

Monarch Tractor Wente Vineyards Energy Case Study

Solectrac Inc Mushroom Farm Case Study

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $32.94 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $63.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Europe

