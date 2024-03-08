High Wire Awarded Contract Renewal to Deliver Full Range of Tech Managed Services for National Environmental Solutions Provider

BATAVIA, Ill., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, has been awarded an annual contract renewal to provide technology managed services to a Fortune 500 national environmental solutions provider.

Similar to last year’s renewal, the base contract is valued at $1.6 million with the potential for additional services and projects to be provided at additional cost.

Last year, such additional services included fiber installments totaling approximately $1 million in billings, an amount High Wire anticipates will reoccur during the new renewal period or potentially higher. The number of customer locations is also expected to expand over the next year, which would result in a higher level of revenue generation.

Now in its third year, the engagement was secured through one of High Wire’s premier global channel partners that has introduced more than $17.5 million in revenue to High Wire over the last several years.

“Our continued success in delivering managed services has established a deep trust with our channel partners, and this renewal demonstrates how we have become their ‘go-to provider’ for multi-site, nationally deployed managed services,” stated High Wire CRO Don Schmidt. “We anticipate our relationship with this channel partner and their end customer extending and growing long into the future, as we continue to provide best-in-class services and solutions.”

The managed services for the end-customer includes on-site support, computer equipment installation, relocations and upgrades, WiFi access points, wireless mesh, cabling, and fiber remediation and deployments, as well data network resources.

High Wire will also continue to provide 24x7 technical support and customer service through its global command center for the customer’s more than 1,300 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

High Wire’s global command center provides on-demand logistics management and program coordination for scheduled maintenance at all locations, as well as coordinating emergency services when remediating any network outages. The company’s network of 15,000 field technicians will provide hands-on support at customer locations.

The renewed engagement builds upon a long-term relationship with the channel partner. In 2020, High Wire and the partner delivered SD-Wan installation services at the end-customer’s more than 800 locations across North America. In 2022, High Wire worked with the partner to enhance a supermarket chain’s wireless connectivity at 75 locations nationwide.

Also over the last year, High Wire transitioned the channel partner from a time and materials billing model to a more efficient and cost-effective fixed-price managed services model. High Wire helped them to better process and organize their customer data, including information related to incoming tickets and better identifying true break/fix incidents.

To learn more about High Wire and its award-winning managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services, visit HighWireNetworks.com or view the company’s free video series on YouTube.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

High Wire has 80 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in United Kingdom.

High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2023. It was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on X, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

