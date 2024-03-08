CVR Partners Provides Update on Availability of 2023 K-1 Tax Packages

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN), a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (“UAN”) solution fertilizer products, today announced that it continues to monitor Congress and the Biden Administration’s consideration of the proposed H.R. 7024 legislation that, as currently written, would lower CVR Partners’ taxable income for 2023, compared to existing tax law. As previously mentioned in our February 20, 2024, press release, the timing of the availability of the 2023 K-1 tax packages could be impacted by the continued consideration of the proposed H.R. 7024 legislation. At this time, CVR Partners currently expects that 2023 K-1 tax packages will be available on or around March 30, 2024.



About CVR Partners, LP

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership focused on the production, marketing and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer products. It primarily produces urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia, which are predominantly used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops. CVR Partners’ Coffeyville, Kansas, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,100 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen. CVR Partners’ East Dubuque, Illinois, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 950 ton-per-day UAN unit.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Richard Roberts

CVR Partners, LP

(281) 207-3205

InvestorRelations@CVRPartners.com

Media Relations:

Brandee Stephens

CVR Partners, LP

(281) 207-3516

MediaRelations@CVRPartners.com