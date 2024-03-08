Digital Payment Market worth $193.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Digital Payment Market size is projected to grow from $111.2 billion in 2023 to $193.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2028, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™..

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Payment Market”

353 - Tables

57 - Figures

357 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209834053

The global digital payment market is rising due to several key factors. Initiatives worldwide to promote digital payments, the widespread adoption of smartphones facilitating mobile commerce (m-commerce) growth, and the surge in eCommerce sales and increasing internet penetration are driving this trend. The use of mobile devices is expected to increase customer interactions with their banks, providing banks and financial institutions with valuable insights into customer needs. By offering a range of payment services , including mobile wallets, peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers, point-of-sale (POS) mobile card readers, and international remittances, banks and financial institutions can tap into new high-growth opportunities. To stay competitive in the face of non-bank providers and digital giants like Apple and Google, banks and financial institutions must revamp and personalize the payment experience. Strategic collaborations are necessary to keep up with the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Additionally, reaching out to unbanked and underbanked populations is a key priority in expanding financial services.

Digital Payment Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising initiatives for promotion of digitized payments

High proliferation of smartphones enabling mCommerce growth

Rise of eCommerce and adoption of embedded payment system

High adoption of contactless payments

Increasing adoption of real-time payments and ACH transactions

Rise in changing consumer payment modes

Opportunities:

Provision of connectivity and digital literacy in remote areas

Increasing adoption of open-banking APIs

Rapid use of digital payments

Rise in government initiatives favouring adoption of digital payments.

Rise in digital payment startup and challengers’ banks

Advancements in technology with collaboration between banks and fintech institutions

Restraints:

Evolving cyber-attacks on digital payments

List of key players in Digital Payment Market:

PayPal (US),

Fiserv (US),

FIS (US),

Global Payments (US),

Square (US),

Stripe (US),

VISA (US),

Mastercard (US),

Worldline (France),

Adyen (Netherlands),

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=209834053

Based on the service segment, the consulting segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Consulting services primarily focus on the management of operation resolution programs and the latest technological updates to help clients achieve their strategic business goals through technical and business improvements. These services also assist clients in building a strong business mechanism and enhancing their decision-making capabilities. Consulting services ensure an increased realization of benefits and facilitate proactive risk management associated with the implementation of digital payment solutions.

Based on the offering segment, the solution segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Digital payment solutions encompass many technology-driven tools and platforms that facilitate electronic transactions. These solutions enable individuals and businesses to transfer funds and conduct value exchanges without needing physical currency. Examples of digital payment solutions include mobile wallets, online banking, credit and debit card payments, and peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers and transactions. They have gained popularity due to their convenience, speed, and accessibility and are employed for various purposes, including online shopping, bill settlement, fund transfers, and in-person purchases. In the digital era, these solutions have fundamentally transformed financial transactions, enhancing efficiency and security.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization & IoT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Contactless Payment Market

Data Visualization Tools Market

Network Traffic Analyzer Market

Cloud Industry Outlook