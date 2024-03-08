Exagen Inc. to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced its participation in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum, which takes place virtually March 19-20, 2024. John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Exagen’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 20, at 1:30 PM ET.



About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune testing and its purpose as an organization is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making with the goal of improving patients’ clinical outcomes. Exagen is located in San Diego County, California.

