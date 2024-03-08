Seladelpar (MBX-8025) Market Overview and Outlook 2024-2032: Product Overview, Regulatory Milestones, Global Activities, Patents, Market Assessment, Emerging Therapies, SWOT Analysis

Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seladelpar Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers comprehensive insights into seladelpar's potential in treating primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) across the major markets and China. It provides an extensive overview of seladelpar's prospects in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, Japan, and China from 2019 to 2032. The report delves into the mechanism of action, dosage, administration, and the drug's development landscape, encompassing regulatory milestones and other pertinent activities. Moreover, it includes a market forecast analysis, SWOT analysis, competitor overview, and details on emerging therapies in PBC.

Drug Overview

Seladelpar (MBX-8025) is a potent, selective, orally active agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor a (PPARa), designed to address autoimmune liver disease, specifically PBC. PPAR-a belongs to the PPAR subgroup within the nuclear receptor superfamily, playing a crucial role as a ligand-activated transcription factor that regulates essential cellular metabolic functions. Within the liver, PPAR-a expression extends across various cell types, including hepatocytes, cholangiocytes, Kupffer cells, and stellate cells. Seladelpar has garnered significant attention, receiving designation statuses such as BTD from the US FDA, PRIME status from the EMA, and ODD from both authorities. It has successfully completed Phase II trials and is presently undergoing evaluation in Phase III trials. Additionally, the company has recently presented additional Phase II and III data at AASLD.

The report offers insights into:

Product overview: Seladelpar's description, mechanism of action, dosage, administration, and research and development activities in PBC.

Regulatory milestones: Detailed information on seladelpar's regulatory journey and other developmental endeavors.

Global activities: Research and development progress of seladelpar in PBC across the United States, Europe, Japan, and China.

Patents: Coverage of patents related to seladelpar and their expiration timelines.

Market assessment: Forecasted sales of seladelpar for PBC up to 2032.

Emerging therapies: Comprehensive coverage of late-stage emerging therapies for PBC.

SWOT analysis: Examination of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats regarding seladelpar's prospects in PBC.

Market Assessment

The report provides a thorough market assessment of seladelpar for PBC across the major markets, including the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, Japan, and China, projecting sales data from 2024 to 2032.

Clinical Assessment

Detailed clinical trials information on seladelpar for PBC is provided, covering trial interventions, conditions, status, and dates of initiation and completion.

Highlights

Anticipated changes in the PBC market landscape due to extensive research and increased healthcare expenditure globally.

Development of novel therapies focusing on enhancing disease management, posing challenges and opportunities for seladelpar.

Expected competition from emerging products and the impact of late-stage therapies on the market.

Detailed analysis of regulatory milestones and developmental activities, offering insights into seladelpar's current status in PBC.

Forecasted sales data aiding clients in strategic decision-making regarding therapeutic portfolios by providing a comprehensive overview of seladelpar's outlook in PBC.

The report addresses key questions such as:

Seladelpar's product type, route of administration, and mechanism of action.

Clinical trial status and completion date related to seladelpar in PBC.

Key collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing, and other developmental activities.

Granted designations for seladelpar in PBC.

Forecasted market scenario and sales of seladelpar across major countries.

Competition from emerging products and late-stage therapies in PBC treatment.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c9q426

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.