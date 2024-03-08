New to The Street Announces its Five Corporate TV Interviews, Airing Episode 561 on the FOX Business Network Monday, March 11, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street, a nationally broadcasted TV show, announces episode 561, airing on the FOX Business Network Monday, March 11, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's 561st TV episode line-up features the following five (5) Corporate interviews:

New to The Street airs its "Game Changers" segment with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry, who talks with John Lai, CEO/President of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) ("PetVivo"). With creative therapeutic medical innovations for pets, PETV is a "Game Changer." Owners of dogs, cats, and horses are seeing remarkable results when using the Company's SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion Technology ("SPRYNG™"), an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of cellular matrix microparticles. Veterinarians are increasingly using the product as an alternative to surgery, helping pet owners manage pets with osteoarthritis and other joint-related ailments. John goes over three corporate milestones. First, in October 2023, veterinarians presented SPRYNG™'s positive study results on dogs with cranial cruciate ligament (CCL) disease. The next milestone was the Company's ability to attract Covetrus North America, LLC, another largest veterinarian medical distributor; now, the three largest medical distributors carry SPRYNG™. In January 2024, the third milestone veterinarian doctors who were keynote speakers at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) conference in Orlando, Florida, endorsing their successful use of the Company's SPRYNG™ product in small animal cases. Also, Ethos Veterinary Health, LLC's study on canine hip dysplasia using the product shows success, giving more veterinary doctors information about product uses. The Company expects sales increases for product uses for small pets, dogs, and cats, as these recent studies, presentations, and distributors are educating pet owners and vets about SPRYNG™ positive treatment outcomes. The Company has five more pending studies, with expected results reported before the conclusion of 2024. PETV's SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion Technology is a "Game Changer" medical device that successfully treats pets and gives owners options beyond surgeries. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

Fetch.ai’s (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) CEO, Humayun Sheikh, is the second interview on New to The Street's "Game Changers" segment with TV Host Ana Berry. Humayun gives a corporate progress update on its AI ecosystem and the tools available for developers. Over 25000+ have signed up for access to the platform. Fetch.ai makes AI tools available to many who can develop and deploy AI-based apps anytime, anywhere, and on an operational scale. As an easy-to-use Fetch AI ecosystem, developers can create and deploy AI-based apps promptly and at an affordable price. Humayun believes that large Big Tech entities should not control AI but be mainstream. He, however, believes that governmental regulation should be in place to make sure AI is good for humankind. With geopolitical tension and a forthcoming US election, AI-generated content needs validation for authenticity and truthfulness. As an open platform for the new AI economy, Fetch.ai is the first AI Agent platform that allows developers to create 100,000 apps. Fetch AI agents can connect, search, and transact from dynamic interactions, promoting social well-being and economic growth. Building, deploying, and monetizing an open AI ecosystem, Fetch.ai is a “Game Changer” for the AI technology industry. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Fetch AI - www.fetch.ai.

New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King's interview with Steve Conboy, Inventor and Chief Technology Officer of General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCPink: GEVI) ($GEVI) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC. (MFB). Recognized as a leading provider of environmentally safe and sustainable solutions, Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC products can provide firefighters with a proactive wildfire defense plan. Its CitroTech MFB 31 Technology (CitroTech) is a fire prevention spray product that can treat lumber and vegetation, making them non-combustible. Using CitroTech with GPS tracking, mapping, and recording technology, firefighters have a reliable solution when confronted with fires. Current products in the marketplace are toxic, killing wildlife and fish when applied to suppress wildfires. After twelve years of development, Steve explained that he had looked at the EPA list of food-friendly chemicals and had worked tirelessly to find a fire suppression product that would work effectively and be environmentally sound. Many Government agencies and municipal fire departments have been approached to adopt the new advanced fire suppression technology. The San Diego California Fire and Rescue has recently started using MFB’s product for fire suppression needs. In a proactive method, San Diego fire departments will spray emergency road routes with CitroTech to ensure surrounding woods and fields cannot catch fire. Unfortunately, emergency routes become fire-compromised, with many victims occurring when leaving fire areas. Steve believes many more fire departments and other agencies will adopt the product as many will see how well the product works as a non-toxic and non-hazardous spray inhibitor. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows; download or visit Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC. (MFB) & General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCPink: GEVI) ($GEVI) - https://mightyfirebreaker.com/index.html and https://generalenterpriseventures.com/.

Rokid’s Chief Executive Officer, Misa Zhu, talks with New to The Street’s TV Host, Jane King, about the Company’s augmented reality (AR) technology platform, Max Pro Smart glasses, and other AR product offerings. Using Optical See Through (OST) technology, Rokid has developed a robust AR-based product ecosystem. The Rokid’s Max Pro Glasses are lightweight, only 76 grams, have excellent pixel resolution, and resemble traditional eyewear in appearance and experience. Max Pro glasses boast spatial interaction AR capabilities and enable end-users to enact gestures and auditory interactions, catering to mobile office scenarios with additional features like multi-screen displays and virtual keyboards. Rokid's AR Studio, comprising Max Pro glasses, Station Pro, and AR Joy. Many industry developers are using the Rokid spatial computing platform for AR applications. One of Japan’s larger telecom providers uses the AR platform to create new customer user experiences. Business enterprises and personal developers continue to utilize Rokid’s ecosystem, a distinguished AR landscape, a different and unique experience beyond Apple's Vison Pro virtual immersion. Misa shares Rokid's future and a commitment to advancing its ecosystem with continuing investments in content creation tools and developer support initiatives. Rokid's industry success comes from its comprehensive technical groundwork, seamless integration with various use cases, and robust AR ecosystem. Rokid holds 30% of the global market in the AR spatial computer industry. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows; download or visit Rokid - https://global.rokid.com/.

New to The Street TV airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF). TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry and Alain discuss a recent report from the FBI about Chinese operatives cyberattacking America's energy grid and other critical infrastructure. The FBI warning about grid attacks is nothing new; it appears that in each federal election cycle, foreign entities try to hack governmental and corporate databases as a form of election interference and for other nefarious reasons. Business Email Compromise (BEC) is a problem; 91% of hacks are from compromised email accounts. Alain says that businesses and individuals can limit a possible cybersecurity problem by reducing social media posts. Typically, a hacker follows a social media post, finds weaknesses in a poster's internet platform, and then exploits those weaknesses. A hacker usually monitors email accounts for specific and personal information to hack. They might watch emails for weeks, collecting sensitive data long before committing data theft. Sekur offers businesses, individuals, and governmental entities affordable encrypted solutions to fend off possible email compromises. SekurVPN, SekurMail, and SekurMessenger subscription services provide military-grade encryption with easy-to-use features, giving end-users private and secure electronic communications. Many subscribers are realizing the benefits of bundling subscriptions with the Company's SekurVPN services, which operate on multiple Sekur servers owned and located in Switzerland, a country with very tough privacy laws. Under Swiss law, your IP address is private property protected under Swiss laws. The Company never tracks your devices, never sells data, doesn't use 3rd party platforms, never asks for phone numbers, and keeps one's internet traffic private and secure. PROMO CODE: PRIVACY is now available, giving 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions, and the discount will remain active for five years. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR. code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekur.com/en/vpn. Privacy has arrived!

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies to treat companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for treating animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company's lead product, SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the Management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis in cats, dogs, and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ .

About fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET)

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) is an AI (artificial intelligence) Company that builds tools and infrastructure to enable a decentralized digital economy. As an open AI decentralized machine learning platform, its distributed ledger ecosystem allows secure sharing, connection, and transactions based on any data globally. Fetch.ai’s open-source technology network allows any user to connect to the network, access the power of AI on a world-scale secure dataset, and carry out complex coordination tasks in the modern economy https://fetch.ai/.

About General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCPink: GEVI) ($GEVI):

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCPink: GEVI) ($GEVI) is a fully integrated technology company providing mergers and acquisitions of new and available technology. Management incubates first-to-market products through its services and helps existing companies accelerate their product development within all regulatory requirements - https://generalenterpriseventures.com/.

About Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC. (MFB):

Mighty Fire Breaker LLC (MFB) is a leading provider of environmentally safe and sustainable solutions for proactive wildfire defense. Our portfolio includes EPA Safer Choice Certified Citrotech® Wildfire Inhibitors, mobile and stationary spray application systems, and GPS-tracking, recording, and mapping technologies that support intelligent, proactive wildfire defense management practices - https://mightyfirebreaker.com/index.html.

About Rokid:

Rokid, a leading innovator in the field, is at the forefront of this exciting development, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with smart glasses display technology. The Company's ecosystem is the fascinating world of AI smart glasses, exploring their inner workings, diverse applications, and potential impact on various aspects of our lives. Renowned for its innovative smart glasses display technology, offering models like the Rokid Max and Rokid Air that cater to both consumers and enterprise users. These glasses boast high-resolution displays, powerful AI processors, and a wide range of features like voice control, translation, and AR overlays - https://global.rokid.com/.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

