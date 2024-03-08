Dublin, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CBD Consumer Health Market by Product (Medical OTC Products, Nutraceuticals), Distribution Channel (Online, Retail Pharmacies, Retail Stores) - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The CBD Consumer Health Market size was estimated at USD 9.31 billion in 2022, USD 10.77 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.78% to reach USD 30.07 billion by 2030.







The CBD consumer health market encompasses the sales, distribution, and consumption of cannabidiol (CBD) infused products aimed at improving overall health and wellness. The primary applications of these CBD-based products include pain management, stress relief, anxiety alleviation, and improvement in sleep quality. The increased awareness about the therapeutic benefits of CBD among consumers worldwide has improved the use of CBD consumer health products across the nutraceutical sector. Moreover, the relaxation of stringent regulations related to hemp cultivation and production has enhanced the production and availability of CBD consumer health products worldwide. The high costs associated with CBD consumer health products, along with inconsistent regulatory frameworks across different regions, have limited the product penetration of CBD consumer health products. However, the ongoing clinical trials investigating its effectiveness in treating various illnesses and continued investment from private investors and public sectors for exports and imports of medicinal CBD are expected to create growth opportunities for the CBD consumer health market in the coming years.



Regional Insights



The CBD consumer health market in the Americas is rapidly proliferating due to the legalization of cannabis cultivation and production, ongoing developments in CBD consumer health products, and increased consumer awareness toward the health benefits of CBD consumer health. Canadian consumers also show a growing interest in CBD for health and wellness purposes, as reflected by Health Canada's recent regulatory changes to provide easier access to cannabis-infused products. The rising number of clinical trials to evaluate CBD's potential benefits for various health conditions, such as anxiety, inflammation, pain management, and sleep disorders are expanding the scope for CBD consumer health products in the EMEA region. The Asia-Pacific region represents a rapidly evolving CBD consumer health market due to the flourishing nutraceutical and skincare industry, along with growing investments for CBD in the field of oncology.



Drivers Legalization of Cannabis for Medicinal Purpose Across Various Countries Increasing Demand for CBD Nutraceuticals Rising Health Awareness and Increase in the Number of Retailers Selling CBD-Based Products

Restraints Lack of Dose Determination Information and Negative Interaction With Other Prescriptions

Opportunities Initiatives and Investment taken for Research Activity on CBD in Healthcare Rising Import/Export of Medicinal CBD and Expanding its Usage of CBD Topicals

Challenges Availability of Alternatives, the High Price of CBD Products, and the Regulatory Concerns



